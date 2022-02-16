NC State basketball snaps six-game ACC losing streak with 76-61 win at Georgia Tech

Terquavion Smith wasn’t going to be in a slump forever.

The N.C. State freshman guard broke out of whatever was going on for him and lit up Georgia Tech Tuesday night. Behind Smith’s 26 points, the Wolfpack knocked off the Yellow Jackets, 76-61.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for N.C. State. It was the first win over Georgia Tech for the Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) under Kevin Keatts.

If Smith keeps playing like this, Keatts might never lose to the Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11) again. Smith’s first basket of the night was a three pointer and he finished with six made 3s. That gives him 79 made three-pointers this season, which leads the ACC. The N.C. State freshman record is 89, held by Maverick Rowan.

N.C. State led 51-25 at the break, the most they’ve scored in the first half all season. At halftime Smith and Cam Hayes had more points combined (30) than Georgia Tech.

High production from Smith and Hayes was a welcomed sign. In the previous two games, the guards were a combined 5-37. Smith was 4-18 from deep against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

The 6’4 rookie guard was aggressive early against the Yellow Jackets. He had two emphatic dunks that lifted his already contagious energy. His second slam put the Pack up 41-18. A layup moments later from Hayes made it 43-20, which at the time was the largest lead of the year for N.C. State. That lead grew to 26 at the break. Behind Smith and company, the Pack led by as many as 30.

The only thing that slowed Smith down was foul trouble. He went to the bench with his fourth foul with 14:45 remaining in the game. While he was out, the N.C. State offense fell flat. The margin was so wide it didn’t matter. Georgia Tech only got as close to 17 while Smith sat.

The Wolfpack were never seriously threatened all night. N.C. State led the entire game after jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Four players scored in double figures, a balanced scoring attack that Keatts has lacked during the six-game slide.

Story continues

While the Yellow Jackets couldn’t figure out how to contain Smith, Hayes (14), Jericole Hellems (15) and Dereon Seabron (11) did enough damage to maintain the blowout. It was the first time since a win over Virginia on Jan. 22 that the Big 3 - Smith, Hellems, Seabron - all scored in double figures.

It was the ninth 20-point game for Smith, and the first time he’s eclipsed the 20-point mark since Feb. 2 against Syracuse. N.C. State knocked down 11 three-point shots. That was the first time in three games the Pack hit double-digit three-pointers.

Georgia Tech was the only ACC team Keatts hadn’t beaten since taking over at N.C. State.