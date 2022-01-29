NC State basketball routed at UNC. Pack trailed by 20 or more for all of second half

Jonas Pope IV
·4 min read
    NC State basketball routed at UNC. Pack trailed by 20 or more for all of second half

    Gerry Broome/AP
    NC State basketball routed at UNC. Pack trailed by 20 or more for all of second half

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
    NC State basketball routed at UNC. Pack trailed by 20 or more for all of second half

    Gerry Broome/AP
    NC State basketball routed at UNC. Pack trailed by 20 or more for all of second half

    Gerry Broome/AP
Perhaps the only thing that kept the fans in the seat at halftime was the Roy Williams ceremony.

By intermission the game was over. At least it felt that way.

It was ‘Roy Williams Day’ at the Dean Dome, fitting with N.C. State in town. During his 18-year career coaching UNC, Williams had his way with N.C. State, going 33-5. In his first meeting with the Wolfpack, first-year Tar Heels’ head coach Hubert Davis got off to a good start, with a 100-80 win that never seemed in doubt.

UNC threw one haymaker after another early. N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts has praised his team for their fight all year. The Wolfpack didn’t have it against the Tar Heels.

On nights this season when the Xs and Os weren’t working for N.C. State fans could count on the team sticking around, through pure effort. When the shots weren’t falling early, there was hope that the team would scratch and claw, just enough to cut into the deficit and make things interesting. Never happened on Saturday.

UNC was on fire and led by 25 at the break. That tied the largest halftime deficit of the Keatts era.

When Williams was honored at halftime he encouraged the fans to cheer louder so the team could “beat these guys in red a helluva lot more.”

Williams was the coach when UNC beat N.C. State by 51 at the Smith Center in 2018. That game was postponed 17 hours because of a snow storm. The Wolfpack looked like it could have used an additional 17 hours to prepare.

That might not have been enough to slow down the Tar Heels.

From the first basket of the game, a three from Brady Manek (17 points, 5-7 from three) that barely moved the nets, to a three from R.J. Davis to start the second half, the Heels were on fire.

UNC connected on 15 three-pointers, the most N.C. State has given up all year. At one point Heels’ point guard Caleb Love had eight points by himself and the Wolfpack only had seven. The score was 16-7 at the time and even that felt like a much larger deficit. It was the second game this season that N.C. State never held a lead.

They dug themselves in a hole by leaving Manek and company open for way too many 3s. On the rare occasions the Pack challenged shots, they still went in for the Heels. UNC shot 56 percent from three.

Six different players hit at least one three for UNC. Jericole Hellems and Terquavion Smith were the only players who got anything going for the Wolfpack (10-12, 3-8). The duo combined for 59, including a career-high 34 from Smith. They didn’t get much help from anywhere else. N.C. State’s bench scored just nine points,

Dereon Seabron, the leading scorer for the Pack coming into the contest, finished with a season-low two points, the first time this season he didn’t score in double figures. The Norfolk native played just four minutes in the second half.

His presence might not have much of a difference. Carolina honored the 1982 National Title team at a timeout in the second half. N.C. State made the 2021-22 Heels look like the second coming of that team all day.

Four different players scored in double-figures for the Heels. Love led North Carolina with 21 points. Coming into the game, Carolina’s play in the post was expected to be a huge advantage. It was closer than expected, 28-22, in favor of the Heels. The Wolfpack may have used all its good shooting mojo two games ago against Virginia. N.C. State connected on 12 triples versus the Cavaliers. In the two games since they’ve shot 31 and 40 percent from three.

The Wolfpack dropped to 7-29 versus UNC inside the Smith Center. N.C. State at least gets its next three games in the friendly confines of PNC. Syracuse, Notre Dame and Wake Forest are next in order for Keatts and company.

The Pack, after going 3-6 in January, ended the month with their worst loss of the season.

