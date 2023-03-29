NC State basketball forward Greg Gantt latest from Pack to enter NCAA transfer portal

N.C. State has now had three basketball players enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Forward Greg Gantt, whose career at NCSU was shortened by injuries, is the latest to leave the Wolfpack program, it was confirmed Wednesday.

Forwards Jack Clark and Ebenezer Dowuona also have entered their names into the portal as a multitude of players nationally have looked to change schools after the 2022-23 season.

Guard Terquavion Smith, the Pack’s top scorer last year, announced Tuesday he would enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Gantt, from Fayetteville, played in 22 games this past season, starting 17, and was one of the Pack’s better defenders. He averaged 2.0 points and 4.5 rebounds as a redshirt junior as the Pack bounced back from an 11-21 season in 2021-22 to go 23-11 and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Gantt suffered a knee injury in the Pack’s win over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament and the 6-8 forward was not able to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Gantt transferred to NCSU from Providence after the 2020-21 season, but needed a medical redshrt his first year with the Pack after a hernia injury.