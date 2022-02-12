NC State basketball falls in down-to-the-wire game at Pitt. Wolfpack now 3-12 in ACC

This has been a year of firsts for N.C. State under Kevin Keatts. Unfortunately, most of them have not been good.

For the first time in the Keatts era, Pittsburgh defeated the Wolfpack in basketball. The Panthers handed N.C. State its sixth consecutive loss, 71-69, Saturday in the Petersen Events Center.

Heading into the matchup, the Wolfpack was 7-0 under Keatts against Pittsburgh. Historically, N.C. State was 20-2 against the Panthers. In most years when things have been down, the Pack could almost always count on a win over Pittsburgh.

This isn’t most years. N.C. State drops to 3-12 in ACC play and 10-16 overall. The Panthers’ (10-16, 5-10) previous win over the Wolfpack came in 2014 in Raleigh.

In a season with more lows than highs, N.C. State has some work to do to work itself out of the ACC cellar. The Wolfpack and Georgia Tech are currently the only two ACC teams with three wins. N.C. State travels to Atlanta on Tuesday.

The Panthers had won just one of their previous five, but this season, the Pack coming to town seems to be the remedy for most teams.

After Pittsburgh went up double figures late in the second half, N.C. State used a 13-4 run to make it competitive again. After a flurry of points and timing stops, Dereon Seabron tied the game with a layup while drawing a foul. His made free throw gave the Pack a 58-57 lead with 3:36 remaining.

After Femi Odukale put Pitt back in front with a slam, Seabron scored again on a layup, putting the Pack back in front. John Hugley allowed the Panthers to retake the lead, 61-60, with two free throws.

Jaylon Gibson turned the ball over on the next possession. Pittsburgh almost put it away with 1:46 remaining. Odukale hit what appeared to be a buzzer beating shot, but the officials ruled that the ball was still in his hand when the shot clock hit zero. That kept it at a one-point Pitt lead instead of four.

After an N.C. State turnover, Ithiel Horton hit two from the line to make it a five-point advantage with less than a minute remaining.

Jericole Hellems knocked down a 3 to make it a 2-point game with 28 seconds remaining. Horton got free again for a layup, but Thomas Alen hit a 3 with 11.2 to play to make it a 67-66 game in favor of the Panthers.

Horton, who scored 15 points in the second half for Pittsburgh, hit two more from the line with 11.2 remaining. The Panthers wisely fouled Seabron before he could attempt a 3. The sophomore hit both from the line to make it a one-point game with 4.9 remaining. Seabron was fouled with 1.2 left in the game, down three. He made the first and missed the second on purpose. Pitt grabbed the board and secured the home win.

The down-to-the-wire finish was nothing new for this series. In the Keatts era, all of the games have been decided by six points or fewer. Seabron led the Pack with 17 points, 15 coming in the second half. N.C. State’s bench scored 26 points, compared to just four from Pittsburgh.