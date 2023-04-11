NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts adds shooting guard via NCAA transfer portal

N.C. State, which has had a few players leave the basketball program since the season ended, now has added one to its roster.

Jayden Taylor, a 6-4 shooting guard, has made a commitment to NCSU, it was learned Tuesday. Taylor, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2022-23 season, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Taylor was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer last season, averaging 12.9 points a game, and played against the Wolfpack in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahama. Taylor had 18 points in Butler’s 76-61 loss.

Taylor narrowed his choices to N.C. State and Arkansas and visited both last week before committing to the Wolfpack.

The Pack, 23-11 last season, has been looked to fill the void left by the departure of guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. Smith announced he would enter the NBA draft and Joiner, a transfer from Mississippi, played his final season of eligibility.

Forwards Jack Clark and Ebenezer Dowuona both entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor started 22 games last season at Butler, led the team in scoring in 13 games and hit almost 33% of his 3-pointers. He averaged 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

A native of Indianapolis, Taylor averaged 25.5 points a game as a senior at Perry Meridian High and was named a 2021 Indiana All-Star.

The Wolfpack has four scholarships available and has asked the NCAA for a waiver on forward Dusan Mahorcic, who suffered a season-ending knee injury that limited him to 10 games in 2022-23.