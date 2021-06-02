NC State baseball player pleads guilty in assault, breaking and entering case

While the N.C. State baseball team prepares for a trip to Louisiana for the NCAA championships, one suspended Wolfpack player appeared before a Wake County judge Monday afternoon.

David Harrison, 21, and William Kent Klyman, 23, were arrested in March and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, according to Wake County arrest records.

On Monday, only Klyman was in the courtroom, where he pleaded guilty and accepted 12 months unsupervised probation for his role in the crimes. Klyman, sitting next to his attorney, Amos Tyndall, waived a jury trial and will have to complete 225 hours of community service with a non-profit organization.

Klyman pleaded guilty to assault and battery and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure. Klyman’s terms of his probation prohibit him from having any contact with Monroe as well as pay a restitution fee of $19,083.

Lawyers Hart Miles, who represents the victim, Jonathan Conner Monroe, and Russell Babb, who represents Harrison, were also present. Neither Monroe nor Harrison were in the courtroom. All lawyers, however, agreed to the terms of the plea agreement.

What happened?

The district attorney overseeing the case, Doug Faucette, recalled in court the alleged events of March 24.

Faucette said Klyman was considered the primary offender, telling the judge that Monroe was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Klyman’s sister, who lives in Raleigh. On March 24, Monroe went to the apartment of Klyman’s sister to talk, left, then returned with flowers and a letter, which he left on the doorstep, Faucette told the judge.

As Monroe left the apartment he saw a male acquaintance going to the apartment. When he returned home, Monroe sent a text message to the male acquaintance, who admitted he was visiting Klyman’s sister.

Monroe returned to the apartment but was not let inside, Faucette said. Faucette explained that according to several witnesses, Monroe called out the acquaintance, who was a former teammate on the N.C. State baseball team. At some point, Monroe left the area, but Klyman had already been contacted by his sister.

Klyman woke up Harrison, his roommate, and the two eventually ended up at Wolf Village Way, where Monroe lived, at 10:35 p.m.

Faucette told the judge that a video camera outside the apartment complex shows that Klyman and Harrison were let in and back out of the building in less than seven minutes.

Harrison told investigators that Klyman hit Monroe multiple times upon entering the apartment, according to Faucette.

The next day Monroe filed a report with N.C. State campus police and obtained a protective order against Klyman. Faucette told the courtroom that Monroe suffered from a concussion.

Klyman is set to return to court in August for the first check-in on his probation.