These NC spots are featured in Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ list for holiday season

Oprah’s infamous “favorite things” list has been released ahead of the holiday season, and several companies with ties to North Carolina were included.

Every year, Oprah releases a long list of her top picks for holiday giving, featuring her favorite stylish gifts, cozy gifts, kids’ gifts, kitchen gifts, engaging gifts, beauty gifts and food gifts.

From technology and toys to books and baked goods, this year’s list has 112 exclusive picks from a wide variety of businesses across the country, including several BIPOC-owned, women-owned or veteran-founded companies.

Here are the businesses with connections to North Carolina selling some of Oprah’s favorite things:

Cost: $79.99

Springbreak (SPGBK) Watches is a designer watch company created by UNC Charlotte MBA alumnus Kwame Molden and his childhood friend Maurice Davis. Having attended the same schools growing up, they said they knew they wanted their company to have a scholastic theme, centered on education.

“There is no rule that says you have to wear the same watch every day and with our diverse collection of watches, SPGBK provides you with the perfect opportunity to express your creativity right on your wrist,” the company’s website says. “Also, wearing a SPGBK watch will make you feel proud, because of our story and what we represent, and provides a level of satisfaction that can’t be found anywhere else.”

What Oprah says: “Education-inspired and HBCU-made, these colorful, affordable watches take their names from local elementary, middle, and high schools in the founders’ hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.”

Where to buy: Watches can be purchased online at springbreakwatches.com/ and on Amazon.

Cost: $68

Trade Street Jam Co. is a woman- and Black-owned business in which “fresh and funky flavor combos meet farm-to-table southern hospitality.” The jam kitchen is based in Brooklyn, New York, but started in Charlotte. In addition to jams and sauces, Trade Street Jam Co. also sells cocktail elixirs, baking mixes and other gift set bundles.

Story continues

“Our in-chef curates all of our jam flavors by pairing her knowledge of great flavor combinations with her fervor for taking risks,” the company website says. “We mess around in the test kitchen for a bit, then the products are procured through local vendors and farmers, supporting our region in every way that we can.”

What Oprah says: “Although these are low-sugar jams, these three interesting flavor combinations bring a little zing to recipes in the accompanying downloadable cookbook (e.g., PB&J Oatmeal Bowl, Peach Firecracker Salmon), a cocktail, or a cheese board.”

Where to buy: The gift set can be purchased online at tradestjamco.com and on Amazon.

Hamilton Cornerstore’s bundle gift set with a cast iron skillet with cornbread mix and biscuit mix.

Cost: $118

Hamilton Cornerstore, based in Charlotte, was founded by award-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton and celebrity chef April Robinson. The online concept offers elevated, handcrafted ingredients and kitchen and pantry staples, including seasonings, sauces, baking mixes, cookware, cutlery and more.

“This season’s bundle is a gift that makes giving even sweeter,” Robinson says. “Honey Cornbread, Southern Line Biscuits, and a beautiful cast-iron Skillet complete a dream gift set for cooks and kitchen lovers alike.”

What Oprah says: “You cannot go wrong making biscuits or honey cornbread — reminds me of my grandmother’s home — with these Southern recipe mixes and the pre-seasoned skillet.”

Where to buy: The bundle can be purchased online at hamiltoncornerstore.com/ and on Amazon.

My Fabulous Food’s Luxury Flake Sea Salt and Fleur de Sel gift set.

Cost: $100

My Fabulous Food is a luxury food brand that offers high-quality, all-natural spices, salts, oils and vinegar selections that are perfect for elevating any dish to the next level. It originally started as a blog showcasing the founder’s original recipes and food photography back in 2015. Then, Chanel Murphy-Lowe turned to catering and a cupcake food truck, but eventually pivoted to creating a line of gourmet seasonings three years later.

“Taking a leap of faith, I unveiled my creations at a local farmers market in the vibrant city of Charlotte, North Carolina,” the company website says. “The response was overwhelming as people fell in love with the distinct flavors, wholesome ingredients, and the luxurious packaging that set our products apart.”

What Oprah says: “In this elegant set — two jars and a golden spoon pretty enough to sit on your table — you’ll discover an English Flake Sea Salt, known for delicate crunch, and a hand-harvested French Fleur De Sel. Bon appétit!”

Where to buy: The seasoning gift set can be purchased online at myfabulousfood.com/ and on Amazon.

Want to check out the other hot holiday gift items Oprah recommends? You can find her full 2023 Favorite Things List online here.