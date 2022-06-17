NC’s senators vote no on bill that helps Camp Lejeune vets exposed to toxic water

Danielle Battaglia
·6 min read
(Shawn Rocco/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT)

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted Thursday against the bill they helped craft that would benefit veterans from Camp Lejeune who were exposed to toxic chemicals in the base’s water for nearly three decades.

Tillis and Burr’s Camp Lejeune Justice Act was combined with the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021, and despite their lack of support for the bill, also known as H.R. 3967, it passed 88-14.

In 1985, Camp Lejeune officials closed two wells on the base after discovering the water contained trichlorethylene, perchloroethylene, benzene, vinyl chloride and other toxins. Veterans who served on Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River between August 1953 and December 1987 may have been exposed to these toxins leading to birth problems, high risks of cancers and health issues.

North Carolina was the only state that had a 10-year deadline from when the exposure happened to when a person could sue, preventing the veterans from filing lawsuits for the toxic exposure. As the state’s House speaker, Tillis worked to remove this law, but it wasn’t retroactive and didn’t help the veterans from Camp Lejeune. Creating this bill, which Reps. David Price, a Democrat, and Greg Murphy, a Republican, mirrored in the House, removed that restriction for those veterans.

Tillis put out a statement following the vote Thursday saying he still advocates for and strongly supports the goal of the PACT Act, adding that he helped draft a large portion of the legislation. However, he said he had concerns that the Department of Veteran Affairs lacked the ability to implement the PACT Act leading to operational and administrative impacts that could result in increased wait times, delays in receiving care, and a substantial increase in claim backlogs.

“I fully expect that in the coming years, Congress will be forced to make substantial changes to account for these unintended consequences,” Tillis said in his written statement.

Part of Tillis’ decision arose after he said he listened to Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough this week describe challenges his department faces in meeting current obligations.

Toxic exposures

The Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 would provide health care through the Department of Veteran Affairs to veterans exposed to toxic substances, ensures veterans aren’t forced to prove their exposure before receiving care and makes improvements to the department’s process for receiving care for exposure.

Besides the drinking water on Camp Lejeune, the bill targets toxin exposures near open air burn pits in Southwest Asia and radiation exposure in Eniwetok, Palomares, Spain and Uzbekistan; and provides coverage for veterans of Vietnam who served in Guam, American Samoa, Johnston Island, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

The Department of Veteran Affairs says, that the toxin exposures in North Carolina have led to bladder, kidney and liver cancers and diseases including adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkins lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease.

The Caring for Camp Lejeune Families Act of 2012 ensured that qualifying veterans who served for 30 days between the affected dates could receive nearly all their health care through the VA regardless of whether they had one of the resulting illnesses. Those who had one of 15 illnesses confirmed to be connected to the toxin exposure would have all of their health care paid for, according to the department.

Tillis said in his statement Thursday that he tried to get support for a bipartisan amendment process to strengthen the PACT Act in a way that would ensure the VA could implement it, but he said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused.

Support for the bill

Despite Tillis’ concerns, others saw the bill’s passage as a step in the right direction.

Military-Veterans Advocacy, a nonprofit organization based in Louisiana, praised senators in a news release.

“MVA has supported the PACT Act concept for years,” said John Wells, the nonprofit’s chairman and a retired Navy commander. “In our visits to the Hill over the last few years, we have championed the need for comprehensive legislation. While this bill does not cover all toxic exposures, it is a huge step in the right direction.”

Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat from Wake County, also supports the bill.

“North Carolina veterans put themselves in harm’s way to defend our nation, and we have a profound obligation to provide them with the resources they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives,” Ross said in a news release. “Too many service members have been exposed to toxic substances while serving our country, only to return home without access to care and benefits they deserve.”

Ross said she’s especially grateful that the bill helps service members from Camp Lejeune get legal justice.

“Our veterans and their families should not pay the price for congressional inaction,” Ross said. “I’m glad we are setting our partisan differences aside to pass this urgently needed legislation, and I look forward to voting for it when it comes back to the House.”

The House

A version of this bill did pass the House 256-174 in March, with mixed results from North Carolina’s 13 representatives.

Reps. David Rouzer, Patrick McHenry, Madison Cawthorn, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx, all Republicans, voted against the bill.

Democrats and former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is running for U.S. Senate, took Thursday’s vote as an opportunity to remind people of Budd’s vote in March. Budd is running against Beasley for U.S. Senate to replace Burr, who announced his retirement.

“Passing this commonsense, bipartisan legislation is an important step in honoring our obligation to support our service members and veterans, including many right here in North Carolina,” Beasley said. “It’s outrageous that Congressman Budd voted against supporting veterans, service members, and military families who have been unable to get the care they need or the justice they deserve after exposure to toxic chemicals while serving our nation.”

Bobbie Richardson, chairwoman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, and Vikki Andrews, the party’s Veteran and Military Family Caucus chairwoman, released a joint statement Thursday also striking at Budd.

“With the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act, for the first time in our nation’s history, veterans exposed to toxic burn pits are receiving health care they earned and deserve — no thanks to Congressman Ted Budd.”

Like Tillis, Budd expressed in March the same concerns for backlogs and the VA’s ability to handle an increased patient load without creating long wait times for health care.

“Our veterans deserve timely, high quality health care after they return home,” Budd said in a news release then, adding that he did support the Camp Lejeune Justice Act and the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act.

Neither Beasley nor the Democratic Party mentioned Burr or Tillis nor did they mention the other five North Carolina Republicans who voted with Budd in March.

The PACT Act has to go back to the House because of amendments the Senate made. The House Rules committee is expected to take up the bill at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and pass it through the chamber quickly. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill next week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Oleksiak withdraws from Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships. "I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad