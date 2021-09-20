NC school ranked the No. 2 public high school in the U.S. See who made the list.

A North Carolina school has been named the second-best public high school in the U.S. by a national ranking website.

Niche.com ranked the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham behind only The Davidson Academy in Nevada on its list of best public high schools in America. The website also released Monday its 2022 national and state-by-state rankings of K-12 schools and districts.

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche, said in a news release.

Top school lists released by U.S. News & World Report and other groups rely on test scores, academic performance and graduation data.

Niche also factors in ratings from current students, alumni, and parents to provide “a more personal view of a school.”

Go to www.niche.com/k12/rankings/ to view the full rankings.

School serves gifted NC students

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics is a statewide residential boarding school serving some of the state’s most academically gifted high school juniors and seniors. The school is part of the UNC system.

NCSSM opened as the nation’s first public, residential STEM high school in 1980 in the former Watts Hospital in Durham. A second campus in Morganton is set to open in 2022.

In February, the school announced it’s getting a new academic commons area and renovated dorms at its Durham campus thanks to a record $7.5 million gift from an alumnus, The News & Observer previously reported.

The donation is the largest in the school’s history and is tied for the third largest gift to a public high school in the United States, according to the school.

