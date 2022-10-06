NC school board member censured for his inappropriate texts about female school employee

T. Keung Hui, Avi Bajpal
·4 min read

Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson faces new allegations of making inappropriate comments about a female school district employee in text messages.

At a special session Thursday, the Johnston County school board voted 6-1 to censure Johnson after an investigation into text messages from 2019 showed he sent messages during school board meetings about how attractive a female school employee was and wanting to have a relationship with her.

In one text exchange with the school board’s former attorney, Johnson texted about a female school employee “wearing the hell out of that blue dress” and “I’m feeling a relationship.” In another exchange, Johnson texted “open invitation to the one in purple” when he saw that employee again in the audience.

Johnson apologized on Thursday, saying he had apologized previously to the employee and had become friends with her.

Johnson was the lone vote against his censure.

“It was a lapse of judgment,” Johnson said. “We became very close, like brother and sister.”

But other board members accused Johnson of engaging in deplorable behavior.

“This is not the kind of behavior that we want our children to grow up thinking is OK,” said board member Terri Sessoms.

Board chairman Todd Sutton said Johnson’s behavior is “sickening.”

Ken Soo, an attorney for Tharrington Smith, the board’s attorney, said Johnson’s actions violated the district’s ethics policy.

The new charges come after Johnson was already accused of secretly recording conversations among board members and trying to have two special-education students removed from a school due to his personal issues with a parent.

Johnson had rejected the board’s demand to resign when they censured him in August. Johnson was the top vote-getter in the 2020 school board election, so his term is scheduled to run until 2024.

Thursday’s meeting came amid questions about Johnson’s status as a Smithfield Police Department detective. Johnson was placed on administrative leave on July 5 while Smithfield Police conducted an internal investigation.

Lt. T.W. West, a Smithfield Police spokesman, said Thursday in an email that the investigation into Johnson is ongoing. But West did not answer whether Johnson is still employed by the Police Department, saying it’s a personnel matter.

Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson speaks out on Aug. 24, 2022 against the board’s resolution to censure him and request that he resign from office.
Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson speaks out on Aug. 24, 2022 against the board’s resolution to censure him and request that he resign from office.

Investigation detailed allegations of ethics violations

The board had directed attorneys at Tharrington Smith to look into an allegation that Johnson had secretly recorded a board discussion during a closed session on May 31, when members were talking about administrator salaries. Johnson was accused of later playing part of the recording for an employee whose salary was being discussed.

In their report to the board, attorneys said the evidence they gathered by speaking to board members, staff members and administrators indicated that Johnson had secretly recorded a portion of the meeting.

The attorneys also said that Johnson had admitted during their investigation that he recorded conversations among board members on about 10 occasions since January.

Johnson provided two school board candidates with a secretly recorded conversation that they say shows the district tried to hide public funds from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners. The school district denies the allegation.

North Carolina law doesn’t require both parties to give consent to record conversations. But the board’s ethics policy prohibits members from making recordings about school board business.

Attorneys also looked into whether Johnson tried to remove two special-education students from their assigned school.

The principal at the school, which was not identified in the report to board members, told attorneys that Johnson had asked him to remove the students as a personal favor, due to issues between Johnson and one of the parents. According to the report, attorneys asked to interview Johnson about the incident at least twice, but did not hear back from him.

In response, the board unanimously voted Aug. 24 to censure Johnson and to ask Johnton County District Attorney Susan Doyle to try to remove him from office if Johnson did not resign.

Speakers on Johnson

At the Sept. 13 board meeting, multiple speakers came to praise or criticize the school board for trying to remove Johnson.

“I wanted to thank the board for the censureship that you guys put forward for Ronald Johnson because that distraction needs to absolutely, positively be taken care of,” Jamie Stoltz told the board. “We need to focus back on the students and the grades, and of course the teachers, too.”

But some speakers accused the board of engaging in a “witch hunt” and demanded that they halt their efforts to remove Johnson.

“I remind this board that the residents of this county overwhelmingly voted for Ron in 2020 and would do so again today,” said Dale Lands, founder of Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government. “We want and need Ronald Johnson on this board for the good of our kids.”

Investigation into Johnston County school board member's inapprpriate texts by Keung Hui on Scribd

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23