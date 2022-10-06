NC school board member censured for his inappropriate texts about female school employee

Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson faces new allegations of making inappropriate comments about a female school district employee in text messages.

At a special session Thursday, the Johnston County school board voted 6-1 to censure Johnson after an investigation into text messages from 2019 showed he sent messages during school board meetings about how attractive a female school employee was and wanting to have a relationship with her.

In one text exchange with the school board’s former attorney, Johnson texted about a female school employee “wearing the hell out of that blue dress” and “I’m feeling a relationship.” In another exchange, Johnson texted “open invitation to the one in purple” when he saw that employee again in the audience.

Johnson apologized on Thursday, saying he had apologized previously to the employee and had become friends with her.

Johnson was the lone vote against his censure.

“It was a lapse of judgment,” Johnson said. “We became very close, like brother and sister.”

But other board members accused Johnson of engaging in deplorable behavior.

“This is not the kind of behavior that we want our children to grow up thinking is OK,” said board member Terri Sessoms.

Board chairman Todd Sutton said Johnson’s behavior is “sickening.”

Ken Soo, an attorney for Tharrington Smith, the board’s attorney, said Johnson’s actions violated the district’s ethics policy.

The new charges come after Johnson was already accused of secretly recording conversations among board members and trying to have two special-education students removed from a school due to his personal issues with a parent.

Johnson had rejected the board’s demand to resign when they censured him in August. Johnson was the top vote-getter in the 2020 school board election, so his term is scheduled to run until 2024.

Thursday’s meeting came amid questions about Johnson’s status as a Smithfield Police Department detective. Johnson was placed on administrative leave on July 5 while Smithfield Police conducted an internal investigation.

Lt. T.W. West, a Smithfield Police spokesman, said Thursday in an email that the investigation into Johnson is ongoing. But West did not answer whether Johnson is still employed by the Police Department, saying it’s a personnel matter.

Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson speaks out on Aug. 24, 2022 against the board’s resolution to censure him and request that he resign from office.

Investigation detailed allegations of ethics violations

The board had directed attorneys at Tharrington Smith to look into an allegation that Johnson had secretly recorded a board discussion during a closed session on May 31, when members were talking about administrator salaries. Johnson was accused of later playing part of the recording for an employee whose salary was being discussed.

In their report to the board, attorneys said the evidence they gathered by speaking to board members, staff members and administrators indicated that Johnson had secretly recorded a portion of the meeting.

The attorneys also said that Johnson had admitted during their investigation that he recorded conversations among board members on about 10 occasions since January.

Johnson provided two school board candidates with a secretly recorded conversation that they say shows the district tried to hide public funds from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners. The school district denies the allegation.

North Carolina law doesn’t require both parties to give consent to record conversations. But the board’s ethics policy prohibits members from making recordings about school board business.

Attorneys also looked into whether Johnson tried to remove two special-education students from their assigned school.

The principal at the school, which was not identified in the report to board members, told attorneys that Johnson had asked him to remove the students as a personal favor, due to issues between Johnson and one of the parents. According to the report, attorneys asked to interview Johnson about the incident at least twice, but did not hear back from him.

In response, the board unanimously voted Aug. 24 to censure Johnson and to ask Johnton County District Attorney Susan Doyle to try to remove him from office if Johnson did not resign.

Speakers on Johnson

At the Sept. 13 board meeting, multiple speakers came to praise or criticize the school board for trying to remove Johnson.

“I wanted to thank the board for the censureship that you guys put forward for Ronald Johnson because that distraction needs to absolutely, positively be taken care of,” Jamie Stoltz told the board. “We need to focus back on the students and the grades, and of course the teachers, too.”

But some speakers accused the board of engaging in a “witch hunt” and demanded that they halt their efforts to remove Johnson.

“I remind this board that the residents of this county overwhelmingly voted for Ron in 2020 and would do so again today,” said Dale Lands, founder of Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government. “We want and need Ronald Johnson on this board for the good of our kids.”

