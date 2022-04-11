NC Republican: Our U.S. senators should support bill to end LGBTQ discrimination

In March 2021, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee heard notable testimony regarding federal legislation that would ban discrimination for LGBTQ Americans in all 50 states.

So often today, politics is dominated by partisan rancor and extreme rhetoric, yet during his hearing of the Judiciary Committee, one moment stood out from the rest. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina surprised many North Carolinians and other political observers with an honorable statement that laid out the stakes of this critical debate.

One year later, his words reverberate today.

As the Senate hearing neared its conclusion, Tillis expressed in earnest his desire to find a bipartisan path forward that would prohibit LGBTQ discrimination while also protecting freedom of religion. Noting that discrimination in the public square remains a “very real problem” for the LGBTQ community, from employment to housing to healthcare and homelessness, Tillis underscored his hope and desire for Democratic and Republican lawmakers to work together.

Ashton Randle

Months later, legislation, including the Fairness For All Act, continues to languish on Capitol Hill. If we are going to get this done, members of Congress, including North Carolina’s federal delegation should heed Tillis’ words.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate in the Tar Heel state have momentum and the go-ahead from the public to pass a clear and comprehensive federal law to end discrimination.

A survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found that an impressive 65% of North Carolinians who identify as religious favor laws that would protect LGBTQ people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations, and housing.

Overarching protections would mean that businesses of all sizes would no longer be forced to navigate this patchwork. A wide-ranging number of North Carolina job creators, representing various industries, have urged support for passage of the legislation, including Charlotte-based Honeywell and Duke Energy, Food Lion in Salisbury, and GlaxoSmithKline in the Research Triangle Park.

These successful companies recognize that a federal standard to support LGBTQ workers would further enable their businesses to retain employees while also attracting new talent.

Already home to a growing and thriving state economy, North Carolina continues to be a destination for tourists and a place to lay down roots for higher education students, world-class talent, and American families in search of a community to raise their children.

Our lawmakers in both chambers of the Capitol — including Sens. Tillis and Richard Burr — have come together on important issues to better serve their constituents in the recent past, such as delivering much-needed funds to overhaul our aging infrastructure as well as relief for small businesses during the pandemic.

Before Congress breaks this summer, let’s encourage our lawmakers to lead by example once again and work across party lines to end discrimination for all LGBTQ Americans.

Ashton Randle is a member of Log Cabin Republicans, a national organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support equality for all Americans.