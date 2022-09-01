NC releases school grades + Did Tepper company ‘misuse’ $21 million?

Hello, everyone! KJ here. If you’re going to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Thundercat tonight at BoA Stadium, I’ll admit I’m very jealous of you!

Students walk to their classrooms during the first day of school at Palisades High School, a brand new CMS campus, on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

For the first time in three years, North Carolina released all of its school performances. The grades, released today from the 2021-22 school year, mark the return of schools receiving an A through F based largely on their test results.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways.

About half of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students failed state exams for the 2021-22 academic year

The district’s 50.2% proficiency rate slightly trailed the statewide proficiency rate of 51.4%. Their results were better than the 44.6% figure from last year, but below 59.8% in 2018-19.

The percentage of students in CMS who are college and career ready is 34.8% , according to the newest results.

Looking around at statewide trends: The new scores show improvement, but a third of schools are labeled low performing.

Why are they important? Here’s what the newly released grades mean for North Carolina schools.

The site of what was to be the Carolina Panthers headquarters and training facility on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Carolina Panthers terminated their agreement with Rock Hill, SC to build a new team headquarters and training facility. The Panthers say that Rock Hill reneged on its contractual and financial obligations, the city of Rock Hill says that it did no such thing.

There’s a new development in the legal battle between York County and one of David Tepper’s companies over the Panthers failed Rock Hill headquarters.

In a counterclaim lawsuit filed this week in Delaware bankruptcy court, York County alleges GT Real Estate “squandered” $21 million of South Carolina taxpayer money for the entire failed project.

York County alleges that the only legal use of the county’s $21 million was for specific improvements on Mount Gallant Road. The claim calls the alleged misuse by GT Real Estate “unjust enrichment.”

Andrew Dys has the specifics.

Bank of America announced sweeping changes to its overdraft policies Tuesday.

Bank of America is launching a new program to help Black and Latino first-time homebuyers.

The program is coming to Charlotte and several other cities including Dallas, Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles.. Dubbed the “Community Affordable Loan Solution,” it aims to offer more affordable mortgages and address racial homeownership gaps

First-time homebuyers will be evaluated based on factors like timely rent, utility bill, phone and auto insurance payments.

Hannah Lang has the latest.

Crime alert.

A routine traffic stop near Statesville earlier this week turned into a physical altercation and police pursuit. The suspect was finally arrested after he rammed into a sheriff’s patrol car.

Authorities said Wednesday that they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl from the suspect’s car. Just 2 mg of fentanyl can kill someone and the amount found by police has enough potency to kill at least 250,000 people.

“Bottom line, this arrest saved lives here in Iredell County,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said in the release.

Kallie Cox has more.

