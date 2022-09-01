NC releases first school grades since 2019. See how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fared.

About half of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students failed state exams for the 2021-22 academic year, according to results the state released Thursday.

Yet, the district’s 50.2% proficiency rate only slightly trailed the statewide proficiency rate of 51.4%. CMS’ results were better than the 44.6% last year but below the 59.8% in 2018-19.

The new results are the first ones released since September 2019 and include whether a school met growth expectations on state exams. They also mark the return of schools getting an A through F letter grade based largely on their test results.

Test scores dropped dramatically in North Carolina in the 2020-21 school year during the pandemic. In CMS, they didn’t rebound.

The percentage of students in CMS who are college and career ready is 34.8%, according to the newest results.

CMS’ grades this year

The district saw a drop in A and B grades from 2018-19. School performance grades are calculated from data that includes test scores. Twelve of the 177 schools in CMS that received grades scored A grades, 27 received F grades and 37 received B grades. The majority of schools scored in the C and D range — 47 and 54, respectively.

In 2018-19, 17 received A grades and 7 received F grades out of 171 schools graded in CMS.

The statewide formula for calculating grades bases 80% of the final grade on proficiency, and 20% comes from growth.

The percentage of schools in North Carolina with a D or F nearly doubled from 22% in 2018-19 to 42% this year. Statewide, there also was a large drop in A and B schools, and more than a third of the state’s schools now meet the low-performing definition.

CMS schools receiving an “A”

▪ Ardrey Kell High

▪ William Amos Hough High

▪ Cato Middle College High

▪ Polo Ridge Elementary

▪ Harper Middle College High

▪ Hawk Ridge Elementary

▪ Jay M Robinson Middle

▪ Levine Middle College High

▪ Providence Spring Elementary

▪ Providence High

▪ Charlotte Engineering Early College-UNCC

▪ Merancas Middle College-CPCC.

8 more CMS schools on low-performing list

In CMS, 142 schools, or 83%, met or exceeded their growth expectations. But a total of 50 schools in CMS earned the state’s low-performing schools designation, which includes schools that scored D or F and did not exceed their growth targets.

CMS schools considered“low-performing”

▪ Albemarle Road Middle

▪ Charlotte East Language Academy

▪ J.M. Alexander Middle

▪ Ashley Park PreK-8 School

▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary

▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Middle

▪ Cochrane Collegiate Academy

▪ Cotswold Elementary

▪ David Cox Road Elementary

▪ Military and Global Leadership Academy

▪ Marie G Davis

▪ Druid Hills Academy

▪ Garinger High

▪ Harding University High

▪ Hickory Grove Elementary

▪ Huntingtowne Farms Elementary

▪ Hornets Nest Elementary

▪ James Martin Middle

▪ Joseph W Grier Academy

▪ Kennedy Middle

▪ Lebanon Road Elementary

▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Middle

▪ McClintock Middle

▪ Rocky River High

▪ Montclaire Elementary

▪ Mountain Island Lake Academy

▪ River Oaks Academy

▪ Newell Elementary

▪ Northeast Middle

▪ Oakdale Elementary

▪ Performance Learning Center

▪ Pineville Elementary

▪ Pinewood Elementary

▪ Piney Grove Elementary

▪ Ranson Middle

▪ Reid Park Academy

▪ Ridge Road Middle

▪ Sedgefield Middle

▪ Southwest Middle

▪ Starmount Academy of Excellence

▪ Statesville Road Elementary

▪ Steele Creek Elementary

▪ Sterling Elementary

▪ Winding Springs Elementary

▪ Winget Park Elementary

▪ University Park Creative Arts

▪ West Charlotte High

▪ West Mecklenburg High

▪ Vance High

▪ Julius L. Chambers High

Black, Latino students still behind

In December, district leaders set aggressive goals to make improvements by2024— particularly in test results among students who are Black or Latino — to help close achievement gaps and significantly increase the percentage of students who pass mandatory North Carolina K-12 exams each year.

Using the state data released Thursday, a Charlotte Observer analysis found 36.6% of Black students in CMS are grade-level proficient across key subjects, and 20.7% are college and career ready. The percentage of Latino students who are grade-level proficient in key subjects is 36.6%, and 21.9% are college and career ready.