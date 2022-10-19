An NC Rabbi on Kanye West, Donald Trump and disrupting the drumbeat of hate

The drumbeat of hate in our society is becoming louder and more prevalent. It is coming at us in surround sound and emitting from multiple instruments.

This past weekend former President Trump claimed his support for Israel was greater than any other president and warned Jews to “get their act together” before “it is too late.” Trump’s statement alarmed the Jewish community as many read this as a threat of violent antisemitism for failing to support him and the candidates he backs.

In one fell swoop, he painted Jews as a monolith (although Jewish perspectives on Israel are diverse and even internally polarizing) and tied their well-being to a dangerous dualistic view of a good Jew and a bad Jew. He continued to echo a pattern of the ancient antisemitic trope of dual loyalty. In 2019, he said that “I think if you vote for a Democrat, you are very, very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”

Judy Schindler

The popular rapper and gifted musician, Kanye West (now known as Ye), showed up at Paris fashion week earlier this month unveiling a White Lives Matter shirt. He sent a tweet threatening to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” accused the music mogul Diddy and many others of being controlled by the Jewish people, and appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show making repeated provocative insinuations about Jews and money.

My first reaction was to disregard the antisemitic remarks of both of these very public personalities, but my conscience told me that this approach was wrong. History has taught Jews that complacency in the face of antisemitism is dangerous or even deadly.

We cannot become deafened to such disharmonious statements pretending that they are innocuous. West has 31.1 million Twitter followers (more than twice the global Jewish population) and intends to buy the social media platform Parler after Twitter restricted his access. The former president’s media reach is far greater. Their comments spread dangerous conspiracy theories and lend credence to violent extremist groups.

As tired as we are, we need to combat hate every time we encounter it, labeling it as dangerous. The ADL offers a simple framework of three “S’s” for fighting hate: speak up, share facts, and show strength.

We need to speak up. When we encounter antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic statements we need to respond with clarifying questions that expose prejudicial and racist roots: “What did you say?” “What did you mean?” “Do you know those words can create danger for my friend/family member/colleague/neighbor who is Jewish/Black/Hispanic/Gay?”

We need to share facts. We need to replace soundbites with verifiable sources to dispel negative stereotypes and characterizations that are pervasive online.

Misinformation and disinformation are rampant. In response to West, we can share the fact that “White Lives Matter” is a phrase utilized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement. These hate groups are equally antisemitic and anti-Black.

In response to the former president, his notion that his support of Israel was the strongest of any president is historically inaccurate. For example, President Truman was the first world leader to officially recognize the legitimacy of the modern state of Israel. President Obama’s financial support for Israeli security was, in fact, unprecedented. The Abraham Accords reached during the Trump administration are commendable, but an ominous threat that such political actions were done as a quid pro quo for Jews to fall in line politically “or else” (insinuating facing violence) is deeply disturbing.

Though taking a stand can spark threats, we need to stand strong. We have no choice.

While the drumbeat of hate is strong, all of us who cherish our country’s diversity can work together to create a beautiful harmonious rhythm. The stakes are high. The safety of our citizens and of our democracy depend on it.

Judy Schindler is the Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies at Queens University of Charlotte and Rabbi Emerita of Temple Beth El.





