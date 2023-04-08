NC pharmacy settles False Claims Act allegations brought by feds, ex-employees

Two whistleblower former employees will share in the proceeds after a Union County pharmacy settled False Claims Act allegations in federal court in Charlotte Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena King said.

MedCare Clinic & Pharmacy LLC in Indian Trail agreed to pay $213,677 to resolve the claims that it billed federal health care programs over four years for never-dispensed drugs, according to a news release by King’s office.

Citing inventory records, prosecutors claimed MedCare failed to buy enough of the medications to fill all 200 prescriptions the pharmacy billed both to Medicare Part D and North Carolina Medicaid from 2016 through 2020.

When that happens, “taxpayer dollars are wasted and finite resources are diverted from beneficiaries in need,” King said in a statement.

Whistleblowers Brittanie Henry and Zilphia Adcock will get $53,419.43 as their share of the settlement, according to King.

Still, claims in the case are allegations only, and no liability has been determined, according to Friday’s news release.

Pharmacy management didn’t reply to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer Saturday. Henry also didn’t return a call from the Observer. Adcock told the Observer she needed to think about her reply before commenting about the settlement.