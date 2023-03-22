NC Medicaid expansion poised to pass the legislature with overwhelming support

The North Carolina House of Representatives approved Medicaid expansion Wednesday in the first step of a two-day concurrence vote – the last step before the bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.

Legislators voted 94 to 22 in favor of House Bill 76, “Access to Health Care Options,” which would extend federally subsidized health care to thousands of North Carolinians.

But the passage of HB 76 would not immediately enact Medicaid expansion. The bill is tied to funding in the state budget, which lawmakers will craft over coming months. If the budget does not pass, neither can expansion.

The bill would allow adults who make below 138% of the federal poverty level to be eligible, which the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has said would apply to around 600,000 low-income North Carolinians.

Under current law, childless adults are not eligible for Medicaid and qualifying parents or caretakers must earn no more than 41% of the federal poverty level. The state also provides coverage to children, people who are blind or disabled, and those over age 65 or pregnant — within certain parameters.

This has led to complications for some in receiving coverage. Many earn too much income to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to receive subsidies that allow them to buy other insurance. Bill sponsors also say HB 76 would allow for increased healthcare access for low-income individuals living in rural North Carolina.

“This has been a long, bumpy road, but we’re ready to make history,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Winston-Salem Republican and a primary sponsor on the bill.

Overwhelming legislator backing for this session’s Medicaid bill marks the conclusion of a years-long saga during which Republican lawmakers swung from staunch opposition to fervent support.

Should the bill pass a second voting session Thursday, Cooper is expected to sign it into law. The Democratic governor has long featured Medicaid expansion as a central facet of his administration’s platform. North Carolina is currently one of 11 states that has yet to sign a Medication expansion into law.

“An agreement by legislative leaders to expand Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here,” Cooper previously said in a statement.

Budget negotiations have been a contentious sticking point between Cooper and the Republican-held General Assembly in years past. That Medicaid expansion is dependent on a budget passing might give legislators leverage to force policy issues Cooper would otherwise veto.

Heidi Perez-Moreno is a freelancer with NC Insider, The News & Observer’s state government news service. She is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill.