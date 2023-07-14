NC man scores top lottery prize on a ticket he bought at Food Lion, officials say

A North Carolina man won a top lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket he bought at a Food Lion grocery store, N.C. lottery officials said Friday.

Pineville resident Jerry Mullins scored the first $1 million top prize in the new Multiplier Mania game, according to a lottery news release.

He bought the $10 ticket at the Food Lion on Johnston Road in south Charlotte, according to the lottery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His win beat odds of 1 in 3.77 million, according to the Multiplier Mania game page on NCLottery.com.

Mullins didn’t say what he’ll do with the money when he claimed the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday. He didn’t reply to a phone message from The Charlotte Observer Friday.

The prize offers a choice between a $50,000 annuity over 20 years and a $600,000 lump sum. Mullins chose the lump sum and took home $427,503 after taxes, officials said.

Multiplier Mania debuted June 30 with six $1 million top prizes.