NC has a labor shortage. Dreamers like me can help alleviate it.

I was about to get a job as a police cadet serving the community that I had called home since I was 3 months old. For months, I’d worked hard in training. I was excited and the added benefit was that it was going to help me pay for college.

Then I got the news: My legal status in the United States made me ineligible.

I was heartbroken.

I’m one of 1.8 million Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to America by our parents while we were children. I’ve lived in Charlotte since infancy — but I still wasn’t fully recognized as part of the community.

I was blessed to attend college, but once again my legal status interfered with my life plans. As a Dreamer, I was ineligible to receive student loans and was required to pay a higher “out of state” tuition, even though I’ve lived in North Carolina my whole life.

It took me seven years to finish a four-year degree because I needed to work the whole time to pay my way through college.

I don’t regret the hard work I did to reach my goals, and in fact, I’d do it all over again. But like countless other Dreamers, I continually hope that our paths and opportunities here would be more similar to those who were born in this country.

For those who aren’t Dreamers, please allow me to share how most of us feel: We desire to be citizens of this great country, which we love as much as anyone born here. We yearn to be recognized as full members of the communities we’ve called home our whole lives. We long to be allowed to learn, work and serve here.

But let me set aside what we want for a moment. Instead, let’s focus on objective, undisputed fact: Dreamers are an undeniable economic asset to North Carolina. According to New American Economy, a bipartisan organization that supports immigration reforms, we pay nearly $36 million in taxes every year. We bring more than $415 million in spending power to the economy.

We are foundational components of local industries. We work hard and want to serve our families and our neighbors. We’re more than statistics: We are friends, mothers and fathers. We support the healthcare industry, education and construction, to name just a few.

And our communities need us, both as neighbors and workers. North Carolina, along with most other states, is gripped by a severe labor shortage. Local manufacturers can’t keep up with record-breaking demand and are desperate for workers.

The demand for labor statewide is high and growing. Just this past summer, it was up 42% from the beginning of the pandemic. That translates into 109,000 more unfilled positions, with just one job seeker per open position. (For context, prior to the COVID-19 recession, there were more than three job seekers for each role.)

I see these statistics and I think of the people who are often barred from working positions like these: my friends, my family and myself in the past. But we see an answer to the labor shortage, and part of that answer lies in establishing reliable pathways to citizenship for Dreamers. Dreamers want to work and serve and learn and grow. We want to sink deep roots into our communities and to boost the local economy.

As I reflect on the challenges Dreamers face, I shake my head in sadness. Brought to the U.S. by parents who dreamed of a better tomorrow for their children, many are denied that future.

There is enormous, untapped potential in our Dreamers that would benefit our communities economically and socially. As long as the potential lies dormant, our state will never reach its full potential.

The best and only path forward for the good of Dreamers and our communities is to give Dreamers an opportunity to finally call North Carolina home.

Ocampo, now 27, is the youth and worship associate at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte.