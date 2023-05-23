NC households can get help to pay their water bills. Here’s how to qualify

Applications are still open for North Carolina residents to get help with water bills— but not for long.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program helps cover the cost of water service for low-income households and makes payments directly to qualifying residents’ utility companies.

The federally-funded program, which has been open since 2021, is only accepting applications through May 31 or until funds run out.

When the program originally opened for applications, it was only available to households whose water services were disconnected or at risk of being shut off. But in 2022, it was expanded to include all households that meet the eligibility requirements.

“Although the program has been expanded, households that have had services disconnected or in jeopardy of disconnection will continue to have priority for LIHWAP funds,” NCDHHS said in a statement.

Who qualifies for the program?

Eligible households must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen and:

Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level.

Have water services that are disconnected, at risk of being disconnected or have a current outstanding bill.

How to apply?

Eligible residents can apply online at https://epass.nc.gov/ or in person at a local Department of Social Services office. Applications can be dropped off or filled out at any office. DSS offices also take applications over the phone.