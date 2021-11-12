NC House Speaker Tim Moore won’t run for Congress, seeking another term as speaker

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore will not run for Congress in 2022 — the first major fallout from U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s decision to switch congressional districts.

Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican and chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, said Moore “will seek re-election as speaker,” in a text message to The News & Observer on Thursday night.

Saine and Moore were at a fundraiser together with other lawmakers on Thursday night. Moore asked Saine to support him for speaker, Saine said. But Saine did not say what his response was.

Moore, a Republican, told members of his caucus in individual phone calls this week that he will run for another term in the state House and asked for their support for speaker, a source close to Moore told The News & Observer on Thursday night.

Moore has been speaker since 2015. He was widely expected to run for the U.S. House in the newly created 13th Congressional District, which includes his home county of Cleveland.

But Cawthorn, a first-term Republican who has quickly made a national name for himself, squashed those plans. Cawthorn announced Thursday night that he would run for reelection in the 13th Congressional District and not the 14th Congressional District, where he is the lone incumbent.

Cawthorn did not mention Moore by name, but he said he was worried about an “establishment” Republican prevailing in the 13th district if he did not run.

“Knowing the political realities of the 13th district, I am afraid that another establishment, go-along to get-along Republican would prevail there. I will not let that happen,” Cawthorn said.

The congressional maps were approved by state lawmakers last week. The filing period begins in December.