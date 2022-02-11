NC House will propose legislation to let parents opt-out of masks in schools

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said Friday that Republicans plan to propose new legislation that would eliminate mask requirements in schools.

A state law from 2021 already puts the power in the hands of local school districts whether or not to require masks, and school boards must vote on their policy every month.

But the majority of schools follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ NC Strong Schools Toolkit, which recommends requiring masks indoors for students and adults.

“This failure by Governor Cooper and DHHS to roll back obsolete mask mandates will mean that many schools will leave those mandates in place,” Moore said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

DHHS is a Cabinet agency of the Gov. Roy Cooper administration, and threatened legal action to a non-compliant school district last year.

But now several school districts do not require masks — 36 out of 115. The toolkit was amended on Thursday to drop contact tracing and changed exposure protocol.

Cooper is a Democrat and lifted the statewide mask mandate last summer. Mask rules are up to local governments and school boards. Raleigh has a mask mandate still, but Mecklenburg County is expected to lift its mandate as soon as next week.

“Yesterday’s [DHHS schools toolkit] updates were simply not strong enough. We must do more to protect our children from further learning setbacks and the other consequences of keeping these mandates in place,” Moore said.

Moore said that the legislation will be proposed by the House after it finishes redistricting, which is happening this coming week.

He said lawmakers want “to give parents the ability to opt-out of [the] mask requirement.”