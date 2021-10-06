NC high school football state rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams across the state?

Chris Hughes
·1 min read

There isn’t much movement in the top of the 4A rankings this week, but there is elsewhere.

Seventy-First made a big leap in 3A from No. 5 to No. 2, and one new team — Princeton — joined the Top 10 party in 2A.

Here are the rest of our all-state football rankings, by class.

4A

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

1

Hough

(6-0)

1

2

Chambers

(5-1)

2

3

Cleveland

(6-0)

3

4

Grimsley

(6-0)

4

5

Northern Guilford

(6-0)

5

6

Myers Park

(5-2)

6

7

Cardinal Gibbons

(4-2)

7

8

New Bern

(6-1)

9

9

East Forsyth

(4-1)

8

10

Richmond

(5-1)

10

3A

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

1

Scotland

(5-1)

1

2

Seventy-First

(5-0)

5

3

Lee County

(5-1)

2

4

Dudley

(5-1)

4

5

Kings Mountain

(5-1)

3

6

Jacksonville

(4-1)

6

7

Crest

(4-1)

9

8

South Point

(4-2)

7

9

West Charlotte

(4-1)

10

10

J.B. Hunt

(6-0)

8

2A

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

1

Reidsville

(5-0)

1

2

Salisbury

(6-0)

2

3

Northeastern

(5-0)

3

4

Maiden

(6-0)

4

5

Shelby

(5-1)

5

6

Whiteville

(5-0)

6

7

Hendersonville

(6-1)

8

8

Wallace-Rose Hill

(5-1)

7

9

Burns

(4-2)

9

10

Princeton

(5-0)

NR

1A

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

1

Eastern Randolph

(5-0)

1

2

Tarboro

(6-1)

2

3

Mount Airy

(6-0)

3

4

Thomasville

(5-1)

4

5

Andrews

(5-0)

6

6

Mitchell

(5-2)

7

7

Mountain Heritage

(4-1)

8

8

Northside

(5-1)

10

9

Robbinsville

(2-2)

5

10

Murphy

(4-2)

9

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories