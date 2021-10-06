NC high school football state rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams across the state?
There isn’t much movement in the top of the 4A rankings this week, but there is elsewhere.
Seventy-First made a big leap in 3A from No. 5 to No. 2, and one new team — Princeton — joined the Top 10 party in 2A.
Here are the rest of our all-state football rankings, by class.
4A
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
1
Hough
(6-0)
1
2
Chambers
(5-1)
2
3
Cleveland
(6-0)
3
4
Grimsley
(6-0)
4
5
Northern Guilford
(6-0)
5
6
Myers Park
(5-2)
6
7
Cardinal Gibbons
(4-2)
7
8
New Bern
(6-1)
9
9
East Forsyth
(4-1)
8
10
Richmond
(5-1)
10
3A
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
1
Scotland
(5-1)
1
2
Seventy-First
(5-0)
5
3
Lee County
(5-1)
2
4
Dudley
(5-1)
4
5
Kings Mountain
(5-1)
3
6
Jacksonville
(4-1)
6
7
Crest
(4-1)
9
8
South Point
(4-2)
7
9
West Charlotte
(4-1)
10
10
J.B. Hunt
(6-0)
8
2A
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
1
Reidsville
(5-0)
1
2
Salisbury
(6-0)
2
3
Northeastern
(5-0)
3
4
Maiden
(6-0)
4
5
Shelby
(5-1)
5
6
Whiteville
(5-0)
6
7
Hendersonville
(6-1)
8
8
Wallace-Rose Hill
(5-1)
7
9
Burns
(4-2)
9
10
Princeton
(5-0)
NR
1A
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
1
Eastern Randolph
(5-0)
1
2
Tarboro
(6-1)
2
3
Mount Airy
(6-0)
3
4
Thomasville
(5-1)
4
5
Andrews
(5-0)
6
6
Mitchell
(5-2)
7
7
Mountain Heritage
(4-1)
8
8
Northside
(5-1)
10
9
Robbinsville
(2-2)
5
10
Murphy
(4-2)
9