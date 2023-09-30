In NC high school football, Cardinal Gibbons among winners as conference play under way

Cardinal Gibbons sophomore quarterback Gannon Jones completed 19 of 21 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 51-13 Cap Six win at Athens Drive.

Cardinal Gibbons added 113 rushing yards and a season best 8.1 yards per carry average. The Crusaders’ 51 points marked a season high, too.

This meeting was the first conference tilt for both teams, which had each gone 3-2 in early-season, nonconference contests. The Crusaders own wins over Jordan, Richmond and Hillside, with setbacks coming at Rolesville and at Cardinal Gibbons of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Athens Drive’s early success came against Ashley, Green Hope and Cary.

Cleveland defense shines

Cleveland remained undefeated through six games with a 47-0 home win over Fuquay-Varina.

Two of the Rams’ first four touchdowns were scored on defense, including safety Jackson Tyler’s fumble recovery and 40-yard touchdown run.

Cleveland has five interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries thus far.

Goldston shines, again

Leesville Road quarterback Deiondre Goldston made his one touchdown pass count in the Pride’s Cap Six opener at Sanderson.

Goldston’s third quarter, 22-yards completion to Jayden Gary was the difference in Leesville Road’s 21-14 win. Goldston has 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions among the Pride’s five wins.

Rolesville persevering

Rolesville (5-1) stopped Wakefield 58-0, with a running clock throughout the second half. The Rams have allowed one total touchdown to three intra-school system opponents this fall. Next Friday, Rolesville will visit Millbrook (5-1), which the Rams defeated 35-6 in 2022.

Hail to the kicker

Two field goals by Angel Gomez proved to be the difference in Millbrook’s 20-14 win over Heritage. Gomez, a junior, has converted all 14 of his extra point attempts this season.

Dawson does it, again

Garner’s Isaiah Dawson hauled in a fourth quarter, 28-yards touchdown reception (from Christian Ormandy) to lift Garner to a 14-10 win at Willow Spring.

Dawson was two weeks removed from accounting for all 14 Trojans points in a 14-6 win at South Garner.

Take nothing from the players, again

It was the same sportsmanship narrative Friday at Monroe. The players on both sides had nothing to do with the game between Monroe and Forest Hills being suspended — and eventually declared over — in the third quarter.

Skirmishes among spectators led to Monroe being credited with a 28-0 win (the score when play was halted) in a highly anticipated matchup of top Union County schools. Like when inclement weather strikes, after a game kicks off and reaches a certain point, a winner must be declared, and the stakes in this conference matchup were higher than most.

Just as the players cannot come back to complete this game, involved spectators need not return to any football games this year.