NC Gov. Cooper to give update on school masks guidance Thursday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update Thursday afternoon about the state’s recommendations for masks in schools.

An increasing number of school districts are dropping mask mandates this month as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 drop off significantly. Vaccinations are also available to children ages 5 and older, and booster shots are available to children ages 12 and older.

The new guidance comes as Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is pushing legislation that would make masks in schools optional. There is currently no statewide mask mandate, but a majority of the state’s 115 school districts have been following the recommendation from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to mandate masks indoors for both students and adults.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.