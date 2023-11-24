NC deputy thinks fast after 2 deer trapped in swimming pool

In an unusual call for rescue, a Chatham County deputy saved two forest animals trapped in a challenging situation.

Perhaps the buck and doe were just going for a late-night dip, but once in, the pair could not get out of a swimming pool in Bear Creek, leading to an hour-long rescue effort.

Around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Deputy John Lacy was called to a home to find the deer in the above-ground pool, which was about 6 feet deep, according to a news release.

Lacy, part of the Animal Resource Center in the Sheriff’s Office, had to think quickly.

He placed a ladder against one edge of the pool to create makeshift stairs to help the deer out.

The buck used the ladder to lift himself out of the water and promptly thanked Lacy by running off into the woods behind the house.

The doe was more hesitant.

Lacy got a rope from his patrol car, tied it around her neck and gently guided her to the pool’s edge.

Once free, the doe quietly lay beside the pool to regain her bearings.

Then she stood up and ran into the woods after the buck.

“You never know what you’re going to see or run into,” Lacy said in the release. “This was definitely one of the more unusual calls.”

This is peak activity season for white-tailed deer in North Carolina, when the animals fatten up for breeding or “rut,” according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

With more deer on the move, it’s also the time of year when the most deer-vehicle collisions occur, especially early in the morning and around sunset, The News & Observer has reported.

The Chatham County Animal Resource Center in Pittsboro offers services for pet owners and animal surgeries.