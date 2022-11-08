NC dad arrested at kid’s soccer game with gun during custody exchange

A heated argument as parents exchanged custody of their child led to the arrest of a 28-year-old father who brought a gun to a Waxhaw elementary school, authorities say.

Paul Mobley, of Charlotte, was arrested for bringing the gun, without a concealed carry permit, to Marvin Elementary School during a soccer game, according to a statement from the Union County Sheriff’s Office released Tuesday. He’s been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

The game happened over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said. During an argument over a child custody exchange, deputies were called and the firearm fell to the ground between the arguing individuals. No one was injured.

Mobley was arrested Monday evening and was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

“Bringing a firearm onto a school campus in such a reckless manner is both extremely dangerous and a crime and I am thankful that no one was injured,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Parents who are regularly involved in child custody exchanges should use caution and take advantage of safe, local drop-off points such as the Sheriff’s Office parking lot to ensure their child’s safety as well as their own.”