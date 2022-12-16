NC court calls its role ‘the bedrock of our sacred system.’ Will US Supreme Court agree?

Will Doran
·5 min read
Screen shot/NC General Assembly

In a lawsuit that mirrors a nationally watched case on legislatures’ power, the N.C. Supreme Court on Friday delivered a ruling that rejects the “independent state legislature” theory Republican lawmakers have been promoting.

The case drawing national attention, Moore v. Harper, is at the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s an appeal of the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision in February to throw out the new congressional districts that GOP leaders had wanted, due to unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering. The argument from Republican leaders is that no state courts — in North Carolina or anywhere else in the country — should be allowed to overturn laws on federal elections that the legislature passes.

Critics say a win for the legislature could spell the end of American democracy, The News & Observer has reported, by allowing for unchecked gerrymandering of U.S. congressional districts. Some contend that it even has the potential to allow for the overturning of future presidential elections.

But the theory isn’t only at the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments in the case this month and is currently mulling a ruling on whether to apply the theory to federal elections.

State lawmakers had used Friday’s case to try making similar arguments at the local level for state elections — that state courts shouldn’t be allowed to rule state legislative districts unconstitutionally gerrymandered, either.

“Otherwise, this court is barreling into the political wilderness, where the legislative authority to redistrict will be transferred from the legislature to the courts,” a GOP attorney told the court in October during oral arguments, The N&O reported at the time.

On Friday the Supreme Court rejected that theory, in a 4-3 opinion down party lines that affirmed the right of state courts to rule on gerrymandering cases.

The ruling saw all the Democrats in the majority, and all the Republicans dissenting.

‘Bedrock of our sacred system’

At face value, the case was over the state legislative maps that were just used in the 2022 elections. The court ruled that the state House maps can continue to be used in future elections, but the state Senate maps are unconstitutional and must be redrawn.

But the court’s most senior Democratic justice, Robin Hudson, wrote in the majority opinion that her ruling goes beyond just ordering new state Senate districts.

“In so doing, we expressly and emphatically reaffirm the fundamental right of citizens to vote on equal terms enshrined within our Constitution’s Declaration of Rights, and this Court’s constitutional responsibility and authority to assess legislative compliance therewith,” she wrote.

“These principles are — and must remain — the enduring bedrock of our sacred system of democratic governance, and may be neither subordinated nor subverted for the sake of passing political expediency.”

The court’s Republicans were unconvinced.

Chief Justice Paul Newby, in the dissent, wrote that courts should not have a say in redistricting. The state constitution gives that power to the legislature, he said, and when judges try to decide whether the legislature’s actions violate other parts of the state constitution, they end up improperly taking redistricting power for themselves.

The ruling in February overturning the maps, due to the massive advantage the lines would have given Republicans even in elections in which they lost the statewide vote, was wrong, Newby wrote.

He said the court “effectively amended the state constitution to establish a redistricting commission composed of judges and political science experts.”

He went on to accuse the court’s Democratic majority of playing politics to help their party in future legislative elections.

The Senate maps the ruling overturned as unconstitutional gave Republicans a supermajority in this November’s elections — 60% of the seats, enough to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — while the map for the House seats that the court allowed to stay in place did not result in a GOP supermajority.

“By its actions today, the majority confirms the dangers of judicial usurpation of the legislative redistricting role,” Newby wrote. “By intentionally stating vague standards, it ensures that four members of this Court alone understand what redistricting plan is constitutionally compliant.

Anti-gerrymandering activists, however, said they hoped this ruling’s precedent — that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional — stands even after Republicans take control of the court in January.

“This case has set a clear precedent for redistricting in North Carolina,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, in a press release. “Voting maps must be free from gerrymandering and respect the right of North Carolinians to have a voice in choosing their representatives. Our districts belong to the people, not politicians.”

What’s next?

The legislature was already planning on redrawing the congressional maps this summer, for the 2024 elections and beyond. Republican lawmakers originally wanted a map that would’ve allowed Democrats to win only three or four of the state’s 14 seats in Congress, even if the statewide vote was split evenly for Republicans and Democrats.

Instead, the court-ordered maps used in 2022 led to an even 7-7 split for the two parties.

With Republicans about to take control of the court, and with Newby’s dissents in February and again on Friday stating he doesn’t think courts should be involved in redistricting, the legislature has been expected to draw an aggressively pro-Republican congressional map.

What would happen with the state legislative maps had been more of an open question. If the legislature follows Friday’s court order, it would now redraw the state Senate districts, and leave the state House districts as-is.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Latest Stories

  • Cromwell says it's clear 'efforts were made' to improve Hockey Canada board

    OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell said Tuesday it was apparent a "serious effort" was made to improve diversity, gender balance and range of experience on Hockey Canada's board of directors. The candidates — five women and four men — were named a day earlier to fill the vacant board seats at the national sport organization. Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will hold a Saturday vote on whether to accept or reject the entire slate of nominees. Cromwell, who head

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

    WINNIPEG — Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory. “To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net. “Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Has Gary Bettman made hockey better?

    Gary Bettman is often credited with growing the NHL but as the Commissioner marks 30 years in charge, the Zone Time crew reflect on Bettman's legacy, good and bad.

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • NHL awards: Who should hockey's top prizes be renamed after?

    With the NBA renaming several of its individual awards, we decided to do the same for some of the NHL's biggest prizes.

  • Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil makes gains in "painful" race

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil's love-hate relationship with speedskating's 1,000 metres has swung closer to love, but it's still a painful bond. Ranked first in the world in the men's 500 metres, Dubreuil collected a silver medal Sunday in a World Cup 1k just two hundredths of a second behind victor Hein Otterspeer of the Netherlands. Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., was third to put two Canadians on a World Cup speedskating podium for the first time since 2015. Dubreuil earned his sec

  • Raptors learning you cannot win and develop simultaneously in the NBA

    It’s clear the two-timeline approach doesn’t work in the NBA. When will the Raptors accept that?