NC Courage fires coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual coercion surface

The NC Courage fired coach Paul Riley Thursday after former players have come forward to accuse him of sexual coercion and the NWSL’s player’s union called for an investigation.

In a statement, the team said the “very serious allegations of misconduct” led to Riley’s dismissal.

Assistant coach Sean Nahas was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“The NC Courage support the players who have come forward and we commend them for bravely sharing their stories,” the team’s statement said. “The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport.”

This is a developing story and will be updated