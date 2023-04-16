NC Courage fall to Washington Spirit despite hard, late-game push to equalize

An early goal from Trinity Rodman and a penalty shot in the opening minutes of the second half by Ashley Hatch gave Washington the scoring it needed, and the Spirit defense held off a furious rally in the closing minutes as the visitors escaped Cary with a 2-1 win over the NC Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

The loss is the second in three games for the Courage (1-2-0), while the Spirit (2-0-1) has yet to drop a decision.

Rodman took advantage of a slow turnover in the sixth minute as NC Courage defender Kiki Pickett attempted to play the ball to the back line. Thanks to Washington’s high pressure, the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year easily intercepted the ball and, with a calm approach, booted a shot into the right side of the goal and past the outstretched arms of Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

The goal was reminiscent of North Carolina’s errors against San Diego. On Thursday, Courage coach Sean Nahas said his team gave the ball up in dangerous spots against San Diego, leading to the team’s 3-1 loss on April 1.

In the game’s 43rd minute, Kerolin Nicoli equalized Rodman’s goal on a penalty kick, delivered with a tactical hesitation. After evening up the score, Kerolin jogged towards the right corner of the field and put a finger in front of her mouth in a ‘shush’ motion.

The Spirit didn’t remain quiet for long, as Emily Fox conceded a penalty just after the halftime break, in the 47th minute. Her right arm appeared to pull down Hatch as the Spirit forward controlled the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box.

After the referees checked and confirmed the call via VAR, Hatch calmly booted the ball into the upper-right corner of the goal with a clever in-step from the penalty spot. The second goal for the Spirit marked Hatch’s 40th NWSL goal and fifth goal in six games against the Courage.

North Carolina continued to fill the box with numbers as the game continued. The Courage’s tactical approach of placing Kerolin on the flank in front of Fox allowed the two young stars to work in wide areas. Still, North Carolina was unable to convert on numerous cross attempts for a second equalizer.

The Courage will be on the road for its next three games before returning home in May for a match against Gotham FC on May 3, and a rivalry game against the Portland Thorns on May 6.