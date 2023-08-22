NC county OKs rezoning 192 acres that could host new casino despite resident protests

Rockingham County commissioners approved rezoning nearly 200 acres of land Monday that is expected to host one of four potential casinos legislative leaders have proposed authorizing before the end of this year’s session.

In the controversial request, commissioners voted 5-0 to allow the 192-acre parcel of land currently designated as residential agricultural to be rezoned as highway commercial.

Before they voted, the commissioners heard from several residents who urged them to reject the request and close the door on a plan that could call for a casino and broader entertainment district. They worry about the traffic in a primarily residential and rural area.

Monday’s vote moves the process forward for development to eventually begin. But before that can happen, state lawmakers in Raleigh will need to authorize the construction of casinos on non-tribal lands.

Republican legislative leaders have been discussing a proposal this summer would allow four new casinos to be built: one in Rockingham County, one in Anson County, one in Nash County, and a fourth to be run by the Lumbee Tribe.

The proposal still hasn’t been formally introduced as a standalone bill, as this year’s session continues to drag on while Republican leaders negotiate their differences over the state budget.

Last week, Senate leader Phil Berger said it’s more likely that the casino proposal will be included in the budget, or that it doesn’t advance this year. A standalone bill moving forward on its own is less likely to happen, he said.

Resident concerns

The area of the rezoning includes several houses as well as a camp for children with special needs that has served the region for nearly 40 years.

The camp is known for running a six-week session in the summer but keeps its doors open throughout much of the rest of the year, hosting Scouts and Girl Scouts, church groups, and family reunions, Rhonda Rodenbough, a board member the camp’s treasurer, told commissioners.

If the land is developed for commercial use as planned, Rodenbough said, the influx of traffic will clog up roads that serve as the only entrance to the area for many local residents and businesses.

“Let’s stop here and take responsibility for what your jobs are — to oversee the benefits of the citizens of Rockingham County,” Rodenbough said. “Don’t just look to the developers who keep coming in, wanting to buy our property, wanting to overcrowd our residents, wanting to take parcels of land, and turn them into entertainment districts.”

Kelly Demery, a mother of two from Madison, told commissioners she and her husband moved to the area in 2016 looking for a town that was “relatively quiet and safe,” after living in Winston-Salem for eight years.

Demery said she and her husband knew that sooner or later, wherever they ended up, “change and growth” would catch up with them, and that they “were okay with that as long as it was done respectfully and in good taste to the community and environment around it.”

But, Demery said, a casino was definitely not something she could tolerate after moving to what she thought was a safe place to raise her children.

“Think of the children’s lives that will be ripped apart because of the gambling disorders, bankruptcy, crime, personal health issues, and family problems that will live under their same roofs,” Demery said.

