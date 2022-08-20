NC corrections officer returns to job after 13 years, suffers fatal medical emergency

A state correctional officer died Thursday, two days after a training exercise at the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, the department announced Saturday.

Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, started her career as a correctional officer in 2003 and worked until 2009 in several prisons, spokesman John Bull said in a news release. Carroll-Moore was rehired Aug. 15, he said.

Shortly after she completed the training Tuesday, Carroll-Moore had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital, he said. She died Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by Officer Carroll-Moore’s untimely death,” Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. said in the news release. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues.”