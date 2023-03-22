Here’s how NC college campuses could change with proposed state budget

New buildings, including residence halls and academic buildings, and a host of renovations to existing buildings could be coming to the campuses of North Carolina’s public colleges and universities, depending on what lawmakers choose to fund in the upcoming state budget.

Gov. Roy Cooper released his budget proposal last week, outlining his vision for the state’s two-year spending plan — including, among several other priorities, funding for dozens of capital improvement projects at the state’s colleges and universities.

Cooper’s budget, which he said is focused on “strengthening education, with historic investments, from cradle to career,” is just a proposal. Both chambers of the General Assembly, which have Republican majorities, will draft and consider their own budget bills, with a final compromise budget potentially passing in June.

The General Assembly’s top leaders, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, both criticized Cooper’s proposal after it was released last week, each calling it “reckless.”

But Moore has signaled support to fund capital projects in some capacity. He talked with reporters last week about Cooper’s budget proposal, including capital projects, which were one of Moore’s priorities the last budget cycle. He said the House can be expected to “put funds into a lot of the capital projects we funded last year.”

The projects could “include everything from road construction to, you know, educational buildings, hospitals, you name it,” Moore said.

The UNC System, in its own budget planning and request documents, outlined priorities to continue funding capital projects already underway, as well as new ones, with a goal of extending “the useful life of the identified buildings.”

What projects could be coming to North Carolina college campuses under a new state budget? Here’s a look at the funding proposals outlined in Cooper’s budget.

Renovations at App State

▪ Walker Hall renovations: Cooper’s proposal would allocate $9 million in non-recurring funds in each of the next two fiscal years, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, for renovations to the interior of Walker Hall, an academic building.

Story continues

▪ Hickory Campus Phase 1: The proposal would provide $4.1 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to complete renovations of the former Corning Optical Communications Building in Hickory, a five-story building where Appalachian State University is establishing a Hickory campus of the university. The campus is expected to open to an estimated 500 students this fall, initially offering instruction in teacher preparation and business, among other areas.

Construction, renovations at East Carolina University

▪ Brody School of Medicine: Funding for a new medical education building at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine was first included in the 2021 state budget, with $21.5 million allocated in the 2021-2022 fiscal year and $53.75 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Cooper’s budget proposal recommends allocating $86 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and almost $54 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to complete construction on the building. The project was authorized for a total cost of $215 million.

▪ Leo Jenkins Building renovations: Cooper’s budget recommends allocating almost $1.9 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to provide “planning funds for the comprehensive renovation of the Leo Jenkins Building on the Health Science Campus” at ECU.

Students walk through East Carolina University Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Construction, renovations, infrastructure repair at ECSU

▪ Flight School building: Cooper’s proposal recommends allocating $10 million in each of the next two fiscal years to complete funding for a new aviation instruction building at Elizabeth City State University. ECSU offers the only four-year collegiate aviation program in North Carolina, offering bachelor’s degrees in aviation science. The total cost for the flight school building project is $34 million.

▪ Infrastructure repairs: The proposal recommends allocating $2 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to provide planning funds for the third phase of infrastructure repairs at ECSU. The project has been authorized for a total of $20 million.

▪ Jenkins Hall and Dixon Hall renovations: ECSU would be allocated $1.25 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $11.25 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for renovations to labs and classrooms in Jenkins and Dixon halls, academic buildings on campus.

New buildings, renovations at Fayetteville State

▪ New residence hall: Cooper’s proposal would allocate the remaining funds needed to build a new residence hall at Fayetteville State University. The project, which is authorized for a total cost of $40 million and previously was allocated $14 million, would be allocated $16 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $10 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year under Cooper’s proposal.

▪ College of Education: Funding for FSU’s College of Education construction, which is authorized for a total cost of $63 million, would be completed with $27.2 million allocated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $15.75 million allocated in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The project previously was allocated more than $20 million.

▪ H.L. Cook Building renovation: The oldest building on FSU’s campus, which was built in 1923, would receive $10 million in the next fiscal year for renovations and an addition.

New building and renovations at NC A&T

▪ Marteena Hall renovations: N.C. A&T University’s Marteena Hall, which houses academic programs in math and physics, would receive $9.7 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year under Cooper’s proposal to fund the second phase of renovations in that building.

▪ Health and Human Services building: A&T would receive $2 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for initial planning and preparation funds for a new Health and Human Services building on campus. The project has been authorized for a total cost of $125 million, and UNC System budget planning documents show that the system would request funds for the project through the 2028-2029 fiscal year.

Renovations at NC Central University

▪ Dent Building renovations: N.C. Central University in Durham would receive $12.1 million in the next fiscal year for comprehensive renovations at the Dent Building, an academic building on campus.

▪ Edmonds Building renovations: NCCU would receive $13 million in the next fiscal year for comprehensive renovations to the Edmonds Classroom Building on campus.

▪ University Theater renovations: NCCU’s University Theater would undergo a comprehensive renovation with $8.5 million allocated in the next fiscal year under Cooper’s proposal.

Graduate student Alonda McEachin walks out of the James E. Shepard Memorial Library at N.C. Central University in Durham, N.C. on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Construction and renovations at NC State

▪ STEM Building: Funding for the Integrative Sciences Building at N.C. State would be completed under Cooper’s proposal, with more than $28 million allocated in the next fiscal year. The project is authorized for a total cost of $180 million. The building is intended to provide space for teaching and research space in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

▪ Mann Hall renovations: The proposal would provide $6 million in each of the next two fiscal years for the second phase of renovations at N.C. State’s Mann Hall, which was built in 1964. The building is being renovated to accommodate anticipated growth of the university’s College of Engineering.

▪ Polk Hall renovations: The proposal would allocate $6.3 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for a second phase of renovations at Polk Hall, which houses the university’s structural and molecular biochemistry and animal science departments. The project is authorized for a total cost of $63 million. The renovations are intended to improve office, research and student spaces.

Renovations, new student center at NCSSM

▪ Student Wellness and Activity Center: The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics opened its second campus, in Morganton, last June after decades of planning. Under Cooper’s budget proposal, the school would be allocated $12 million in the next fiscal year to create a Student Wellness and Activity Center on the campus.

▪ Residence hall renovations: Cooper’s budget proposal recommends allocating more than $9 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to fund a first phase of renovations at three student residence halls at NCSSM: Hill, Reynolds and Royal. The proposal recommends allocating $7 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to fund the first phase of renovations at two other residence halls: Beall and Bryan.

Renovations at UNC-Asheville

▪ Lipinsky Hall renovations: Renovations and a building addition at Lipinsky Hall at UNC-Asheville, which was built in 1964, would be completed with more than $2.6 million allocated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and more than $23.5 million allocated in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

New buildings, renovations, demolition at UNC-Chapel Hill

▪ Business School construction: Funding for UNC-Chapel Hill’s new Steven D. Bell Hall, part of the Kenan-Flagler Business School campus, would be completed under Cooper’s proposal, with $20 million allocated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $19.25 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The project was first funded by the General Assembly in 2020 and it has a total cost of $150 million.

▪ Nursing School construction: Combined with funding from the Capital Projects Inflation Adjustments Fund, Cooper’s proposal would complete funding for the new nursing education building at UNC. The project would be allocated $10.75 million in the next fiscal year. The total cost of the project is authorized at more than $84 million.

The Old Well on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus is without its usual spring-time visitors on the evening of April 1, 2020. University campuses across North Carolina had closed that March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

▪ Law School building: Cooper’s proposal recommends allocating $8.3 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $15.75 million in the following fiscal year to fund a new building for the UNC School of Law. The project is authorized for a total cost of $83 million.

▪ Demolition funds: The proposal would allocate $10 million in the next fiscal year for campus-wide demolition projects at UNC.

▪ Gardner Hall renovations: Gardner Hall, which houses UNC’s economics department, would be allocated $2.5 million in planning funds in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for renovations. The project is authorized for a total cost of $25 million.

Renovations at UNC-Charlotte

▪ Smith Hall renovations: Smith Hall at UNC-Charlotte would receive a comprehensive renovation, with $3.6 million allocated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $32.4 million the following year.

▪ Colvard Hall renovations: UNC-Charlotte’s Colvard Hall, which opened in 1979, would be allocated $4.5 million in planning funds in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for a comprehensive renovation. The project is authorized for a total cost of $45 million.

The entrance to UNC Charlotte on University City Boulevard

Renovation at UNC-Greensboro

▪ Moore Building renovation: At UNC-Greensboro, Cooper recommends allocating more than $2.4 million of planning funds in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for the renovation of the university’s Moore Building. The project is authorized for a total cost of $24.2 million.

New health sciences center at UNC-Pembroke

▪ Health Sciences Center: The proposal recommends allocating $36.4 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $22.75 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to complete the new Health Sciences Center at UNC-Pembroke. The project is authorized for a total cost of $91 million and was previously allocated almost $32 million.

New building, renovations at UNCSA

▪ Stevens Center renovation: The Stevens Center at the UNC School of the Arts, a historic performing arts venue on the campus that first opened in 1929, would receive funding for a second phase of renovations. The proposal recommends allocating $8.6 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $12.75 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

▪ High school residence hall: The proposal also recommends allocating funding for a new high school residence hall at UNCSA, with more than $6.1 million allocated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and more than $18.3 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Gray Building at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C., pictured on July 19, 2021, was one of the first buildings on the campus.

Renovations at UNC-Wilmington

▪ Cameron Hall renovations: UNC-Wilmington’s Cameron Hall, which houses part of the university’s business school, would be allocated funding for a comprehensive renovation and expansion. The proposal recommends allocating more than $10.2 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $10 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The project has a total authorized cost of $44.5 million, which includes more than $4.4 million from university trust funds.

▪ Kenan Auditorium renovations: The 1,000-seat Kenan Auditorium at UNCW, the largest on the campus, would be allocated funding for a comprehensive renovation and expansion. The proposal recommends allocating more than $2.1 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and more than $19.4 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The project has a total authorized cost of $24 million, which includes more than $2 million from university trust funds.

Building replacement at Western Carolina

▪ Engineering Building replacement: The proposal recommends allocating more than $11.5 million in planning funds in the next fiscal year for a replacement Engineering Building at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. The project is authorized for a total cost of more than $95 million.

Renovations at Winston-Salem State University

▪ Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium renovation: Winston-Salem State University’s Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium would be allocated the remaining funds needed to complete renovations in the 1,655-seat venue. The proposal recommends allocating $22.8 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $14.25 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The project has a total authorized cost of $57 million and has previously been allocated almost $20 million.

▪ Eller Hall renovation: Eller Hall, an administrative building at WSSU, would receive $10.8 million in the next fiscal year for renovations, including adding an elevator.

▪ Pegram Hall renovation: Pegram Hall would be allocated $1.6 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and $14.4 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year for renovations, including adding an elevator.