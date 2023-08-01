This NC city was named one of the best vacation spots in the US, says Travel & Leisure

A popular vacation destination in North Carolina made Travel & Leisure’s Readers’ 15 Favorite Cities in the United States of 2023.

Asheville, recognized for being “fun and a bit funky,” came in at No. 15 on the list.

“Readers raved about The Biltmore, a Vanderbilt mansion and estate that boasts stunning French Renaissance architecture and history,” Travel & Leisure says. “And there’s plenty of nature to enjoy along the hiking trails near the Blue Ridge Parkway or among the blooms and bonsai at the North Carolina Arboretum.”

For this year’s rankings, more than 165,000 Travel & Leisure readers completed a survey that evaluated cities based on landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

Charleston was ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Santa Fe, New Orleans, Savannah and Chicago.

Other Asheville, NC honors

▪ Asheville ranked No. 9 on USA Today’s 2023 10Best list of top destinations to visit “on a budget.”

▪ Also this year, Asheville ranked No. 10 on a list of cities offering top-notch restaurants and cuisine, according to the travel website Tripadvisor.

