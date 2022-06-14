These NC chefs were up for James Beard Awards. Find out whether they won.

The first James Beard Awards in two years featured a showcase of North Carolina’s culinary scene.

Known as the Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Foundation’s chef and restaurant awards have been on hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic. On Monday, the awards gala returned to Chicago.

North Carolina nabbed two nominations in national award categories, including Durham’s Alley Twenty Six for Best Bar Program, led by owner Shannon Healy. Asheville’s Cleophus Hethington of Benne on Eagle is up for Emerging Chef in the county.

Alley Twenty Six lost to Julep in Houston, Texas.

North Carolina chefs nearly swept the nominations for Best Chef: Southeast, with four of the five hailing from the Tar Heel state. In the Triangle, Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint were joined by Charlotte’s Greg Collier of Leah & Louise and Asheville’s Katie Button of Curate.

This is the fifth year in a row that Kumar has at least been a James Beard semifinalist. In 2020, Kumar was a finalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category, but those awards were canceled and the awards were altered in 2021 as the James Beard Foundation retooled its criteria for its honors in an effort to improve equity among winners, the group said.

“I can’t help but feel like North Carolina has always felt like a geographically great place to cook in,” Kumar said before the awards. “The politics, the diversity, really lends our culture to excellent food and foodways. It feels a little jarring. I always though this evolution would be more gradual. But that’s what happens when we stop and reevaluate everything.”

Ricky Moore went to the country’s finest culinary school and cooked in Michelin-starred restaurants, but his Saltbox Seafood Joint was born in a small shack in downtown Durham.

“There’s a burst of culinary talent here,” Moore said. “People who are really into it, on fire about it. There are people who really want to be true cooks and talk about the cuisine in our region. And because of that we’re in the conversation today with other destinations in the country. Charleston, New York, San Francisco, Chicago.”

Past North Carolina winners include Ashley Christensen of Raleigh’s Poole’s Diner, who won Outstanding Chef in the country in 2019 and Best Chef: Southeast in 2014, Andrea Reusing of Lantern in 2011 and Karen Barker and Ben Barker of Magnolia Grill, who won Outstanding Pastry Chef in the country in 2003 and Best Chef: Southeast in 2000, respectively.

Outstanding Bar Program

Alley Twenty Six brought the craft cocktail revival to Durham, opening in 2012 and helping to kick off a vibrant downtown drink scene.

The bar ascended into a small circle of nationally renowned cocktail bars with its nomination, but missed out on the James Beard top bar award Monday night, which went to Julep out of Houston.

“It’s been wonderful, it’s humbling, in some ways it’s confounding,” Healy said ahead of the awards. “It’s been really great to be able to be the folks holding the banner for North Carolina.”

Healy, who also owns Chapel Hill’s Crook’s Corner, said the nomination brings excitement and perhaps some grander expectations, but that Alley Twenty Six is prepared to meet them.

“I think we’ve already won,” Healy said of the nomination before the awards. “It gives us an opportunity to prove (patrons) right when they visit us. It’s not a golden ticket, it’s a golden opportunity.”

Durham has a healthy collection of cocktail bars these days, but a decade ago Alley Twenty Six stood alone.

“People would come in an say, ‘This is like a New York bar,’ or ‘Like an LA bar,’ like an alien had landed on downtown Durham,” Healy said. “I would say, ‘It’s more like a good Durham bar.’ It’s my idea of what a good bar is, that’s aware of its place in time.”