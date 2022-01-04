NC charter school postpones student return due to COVID surge

Charter school Socrates Academy — the first school in the Charlotte area in 2021 to require all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs — temporarily closed this week because of a high percentage of positive tests among its faculty and staff.

The school in Matthews, which has upward of 830 students enrolled in K-9, was closed Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. Students were set to return from holiday break on Tuesday.

The board of directors will meet Wednesday to review COVID-19 metrics and next steps, according to an announcement sent to families.

“We understand that this is an inconvenience for many families, but our priority as always, is the safety of our students and community first,” the statement said. “We appreciate your continued support as we navigate this pandemic and the challenges it brings.”

Socrates Academy’s dashboard, updated Monday, reported a total of 13 active cases among staff and students, including seven staff cases. To date, 100% of faculty and staff members are vaccinated. It is unclear if all those employees got boosters.

Since school began, there have been 63 total cases among students and staff. Socrates Academy continues to provide free weekly screening tests for those who have signed up. Parents must give permission for students to get tested.

“I know so many people who are quarantined from the winter break,” parent Jessica Burke said. “I’m happy Socrates is taking precautions. I believe we will fare OK with this since 100% of our staff is vaccinated. This means they can quarantine less and are hopefully less severe cases. I have a 4-year-old at home who can’t get the vaccine yet so I appreciate the school taking extra safety measures.”

The vaccine mandate, announced in September, riled some parents and teachers, although nearly 9 of every 10 employees at Socrates were already vaccinated by the time the requirement was introduced. Some quit or resigned.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing cases to spike locally and across the state. North Carolina health officials reported more than 10,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, Mecklenburg County recorded a testing positivity rate of 27.6%.

