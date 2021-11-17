NC Central trustees say rumors of Chancellor Akinleye leaving the HBCU are false

The N.C. Central University Board of Trustees has sent out a message of support and confidence in Chancellor Johnson Akinleye, after “rumors” of his imminent departure circulated this week.

The NCCU Board of Trustees said that Akinleye is a “stellar leader” and that the rumors about him leaving the historically Black university are “false and untrue.”

The message was published after a blog post in Rev-elution — an independent, local, Black-owned and Black focused news outlet — suggested that Akinleye was under fire and would be ousted Dec. 1. It mentioned issues that have happened on his watch, including a former NCCU employee who was charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from NCCU.

The blog post had been taken down as of Wednesday morning.

The newest chancellor of N.C. Central University, Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye, stands for a portrait in his office on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Durham, NC.

Akinleye has served as chancellor since June 2017 and led the university to become one of the top-ranked HBCUs in the country.

“We are firm, unwavering and united in our commitment to Chancellor Akinleye and his leadership of NCCU, today and throughout his tenure in the years to come,” the trustees wrote.

Chairman Kevin Holloway and each board member signed the message that was sent to students, faculty, staff and alumni.