NC bill would ban transgender females from playing on women’s high school sports teams

Some North Carolina Senate Republicans want to prevent transgender females from playing on female high school sports teams by adopting “biological participation requirements.”

Legislation filed on Wednesday says “interscholastic athletic activities designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.” The “School Athletic Transparency” legislation says “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Senate Bill 636 comes amid a conservative backlash against allowing transgender female athletes from playing on women’s teams. Similar bills have been filed in states across the nation.

Twelve of the 30 Republican senators are listed as sponsors of the bill.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate and now the House after Rep. Tricia Cotham announced Wednesday she was leaving the Democratic Party to join the GOP.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s current policy allows students to compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Republican lawmakers proposed a bill in 2021 to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams, but it was ultimately not acted on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.