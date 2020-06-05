NBPA approves 22-team format to complete NBA season in Orlando

The National Basketball Players association approved on Friday the NBA’s plan to finish the 2019-20 season in Orlando.

The decision green-lights the return of league play at the Disney complex starting July 31.

“The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season,” a statement from the NBPA reads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The statement also notes that the details still need to be hashed out.

“Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play,” the statement reads.

Reported details on NBA’s return

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported several details around the agreement that address coronavirus protocols, crowd noise and a short exhibition season.

Plans have been approved by both sides to complete the NBA season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Here are some of the details, per Charania:

-The season will continue if a player tests positive. Testing will be conducted daily, and a player who tests positive will be quarantined for a minimum of seven days.

-A maximum of 1,600 people will be permitted on campus.

-Players will be limited to having three family members with them at the Orlando campus, with limited exceptions. Players and family must remain within the confines of the campus.

-Teams will play two to three exhibition games before the resumption of the regular season.

-Players are expected to see a return to full pay after a 25 percent pay reduction in May in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown

-The league is considering importing crowd noise provided by video game NBA2K.

-There will be two practice courts and weight rooms available.

According to Charania, the NBPA did not approve a Dec. 1 start date for the 2020-21 season, which appears to be one of the “various details” noted in the official NBPA statement.