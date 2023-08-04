NBPA: 'Alarming' Magic donation to Ron DeSantis super PAC 'does not represent player support'

The NBA players' union released a statement regarding the Orlando Magic's recent donation. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

The union for NBA players, the NBPA, released a statement Thursday regarding the Orlando Magic's recent political donation, calling it "alarming" and unrepresentative of "player support."

In an uncommon move for professional sports teams, the Magic donated $50,000 directly to a super PAC which supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid, according to a new filing this week with federal regulators.

The NBPA opted not to name DeSantis in the address.

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the statement began.

"NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

"The Magic's donation does not represent player support for the recipient."

The team's donation went to a group called Never Back Down Inc., which reportedly ended June with nearly $97 million in available cash to support DeSantis' campaign for the Republican nomination. The group has drawn criticism from Democrats and activists.

The check was reportedly written on May 19, although DeSantis and his camp signaled a 2024 campaign for months prior to the announcement of his presidential bid on May 24.

DeSantis posted on X, the social-media platform previously known as Twitter, Friday morning, calling the statement "chrip[ing] about my policies."

The Magic are owned by the Michigan-based DeVos family. The wealthy family is prominent in Republican politics and hails its riches from the multi-level marketing company Amway. The company was co-founded by the late Richard DeVos, who donated to DeSantis before DeVos died in 2018. Betsy DeVos, his daughter-in-law, was the country's education secretary during Donald Trump's presidential administration.

“This gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” a spokesperson for the DeVos family said in a statement to USA Today Sports. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

DeSantis signed a flurry of bills in May that ban gender-affirming care for minors, prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don't correspond to someone's biological sex and prohibit minors from attending drag shows.

In 2020, Orlando players, except Jonathan Isaac, kneeled and wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts ahead of the team's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic host Pride Night every season and donated to a fund that supported victims of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub located in Orlando.