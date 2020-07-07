NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde Sets Goal Of 50% Diverse Workforce

Click here to read the full article.

Cesar Conde, the new chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, outlined a workforce goal of 50% diversity on Tuesday, telling employees that as “a news organization we have a unique responsibility to reflect the country and all of the communities we serve.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The NBCUniversal News Group is not going to wait for change to happen and just react to it. We’re going to lead,” he said in a video to employees on Tuesday. “As a News organization, we have a unique responsibility to look like and reflect all of the people of the country we serve.”

More from Deadline

He said that the goal is for 50% of the news organization employees be women and 50% of their total workforce be people of color.

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.