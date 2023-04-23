NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Steps Down After Inappropriate Relationship with Staffer

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will leave the company after it found he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, it said in a statement.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement on Sunday. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

This is a developing story.

