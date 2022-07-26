NBCUniversal Alternative Boss Jenny Groom Exits

NBCUniversal’s head of unscripted entertainment content Jenny Groom is exiting her post at the top of the alternative department, Variety has confirmed.

As executive vice president of unscripted entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, a role she took on in 2020, Groom oversaw reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across NBCU’s brands NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

More from Variety

Groom ran the unscripted department at NBCUniversal alongside Rod Aissa, who handled docuseries while Groom ran reality and competition series. Both report to Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

While no deal is in place yet for a replacement, sources say NBCU is already in talks with an exec to fill the vacancy left by Groom’s ousting.

Groom has worked at NBCU years, for the past 20 years. The exec is responsible for developing “That’s My Jam” with Jimmy Fallon, “Making It” and “Baking It” with Amy Poehler, “Family Game Fight” with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, “College Bowl” with Peyton Manning, “Dancing with Myself” with Shakira, “Love Island,” “Traitors” with Alan Cumming, “Password” with Fallon, “Million Dollar Island” and “The Wheel.”

Prior to being upped to head of unscripted content, Groom served as executive vice president of alternative programming and development for NBC, overseeing programming strategy, development and current series as head of the network’s alternative department.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.