NBCUniversal Advertising Exec Linda Yaccarino Exits Amid Twitter CEO Talks

NBCUniversal chairman of global advertising and partnerships Linda Yaccarino is exiting the media conglomerate amid a Wall Street Journal report that she is in talks to become Twitter’s new chief executive officer.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Since joining NBCUniversal in 2011, Yaccarino and her team have generated more than $100 billion in ad sales, expanded the company’s reach globablly, helped launch Peacock, and made massive investments in data and technology capabilities.

“We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built,” Comcast president Mike Cavanagh said. “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

NBCUniversal president of advertising sales and client partnerships Mark Marshall will become interim chairman of the company’s advertising and partnerships group.

Marshall was named to president of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales and partnerships division in 2018, where he’s had strategic oversight of all advertising sales initiatives for NBC Broadcast Entertainment, NBC Sports, advanced advertising sales and client partnerships. Previously, Marshall served as executive vice president of the Entertainment Advertising Sales group, overseeing combined advertising sales for NBC Broadcast Entertainment, USA, Syfy and WWE.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Marshall held multiple advertising sales and sports positions at Turner Broadcasting between 1999 and 2013. His roles at Turner included senior vice president and national sales manager, Turner Sports vice president and national sales manager and Turner Sports advertising sales vice president for the West Coast region.

