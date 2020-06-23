NBCU’s Peacock Will Be on Google’s Android, Chromecast for July 15 Launch

Click here to read the full article.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service set to be available across the U.S. starting July 15, will be available on Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TVs, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices at launch, the media company announced.

Under the pact, Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium (with ads) through Oct. 15, 2020.

So far, NBCU has announced Peacock deals with Apple and Microsoft’s Xbox — but has not yet clinched deals with the two biggest over-the-top device players, Roku and Amazon Fire TV (which are both holding out on HBO Max).

In April, Peacock’s “early preview” rolled out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost.

On July 15, Peacock is set to launch wide in several versions: There’s a free, ad-supported tier featuring with more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium offers more than 15,000 hours of content, which is normally priced at $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase (after the three-month free deal rolls off). For $9.99 month, users can upgrade to an ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships for Peacock. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence” and “Lost Speedways”; sports documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte”; and full-length film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.”

The streamer also will feature current-season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of movies like “Jurassic Park,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Shrek”; and older TV shows including comedies “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” “King of Queens,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Frasier,” “George Lopez,” “Psych,” “Monk” and “Cheers”; dramas “Law & Order: SVU,” “Downton Abbey,” “Yellowstone,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Parenthood,” “Heroes”; and kids programming including “Curious George,” DreamWorks Animation’s “Where’s Waldo?” and “Cleopatra in Space.”

Peacock also will include daily programming highlights from NBC News’ “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” as well as “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood. The service’s 75 streaming channels include clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and ’80s Mix Tape.

