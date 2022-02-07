NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

·1 min read

NBC primetime Olympics host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned.

Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Los Angeles Friday to anchor Olympics and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday.

Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympics coverage. The Games will conclude on Feb. 20.

Maria Taylor, who signed with NBC on the eve of last July's Tokyo Olympics, will host Tuesday night's show while Tirico is flying back.

Tirico was originally slated to stay in Beijing through Thursday before going to Los Angeles. NBC officials though have reiterated that Tirico’s schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors.

This is the first year that the Olympics and Super Bowl are taking place at the same time. Four years ago, Tirico missed the Super Bowl as he was preparing for his first Olympics as primetime host in PyeongChang, South Korea.

NBC has its announcers and hosts working out of its Connecticut headquarters. They have a limited group of reporters on the ground in China. NBC News' Craig Melvin is still in Beijing, and will host prime plus coverage (which is late night in New York put prime time in Los Angeles) over the weekend.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

