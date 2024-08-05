NBC's Leigh Diffey apologizes for wrong call on Noah Lyles' 100-meter photo finish win

Jun 20, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Leigh Diffey during US Olympic Team Trials press conference at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, it happens. We're human.

NBC's Leigh Diffey was on the call for Noah Lyles' amazing photo finish win in the men's 100m final on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and unfortunately, he initially declared that Jamaica sprinter Kishane Thompson was the winner, even though we were all waiting for the photo to make the call on who crossed the finish line first.

If he had waited? He would have gotten it right. But Diffey posted on X (formerly Twitter) to apologize and explain where his head was at: "I shouldn’t have been so bold to call it, but I genuinely thought he won. I got it wrong."

The men’s 100 was epic & closest of all time! My eyes & instinct told me Kishane Thompson won. Obviously, that wasn’t the case. I shouldn’t have been so bold to call it, but I genuinely thought he won. I got it wrong. I am thrilled for @LylesNoah as his story only gets bigger! — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) August 5, 2024

