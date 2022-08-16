  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBC's Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett pairing lacks credibility with side of nepotism | Opinion

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cris Collinsworth
    Cris Collinsworth
    American football player

"The Slide Jr." is coming to your television on Saturdays this fall.

And if you’re wondering why that guy looks and sounds like the guy calling NFL games the next night on the same network, well, that’s just the reality of sports broadcasting’s nepotic obsession.

NBC’s choice to call its coveted Notre Dame games, the duo of Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (color analyst) became official Monday, but the blowback started a day earlier when the New York Post first reported the news.

And for once in this digitally overhyped, too-caffeinated, quick-to-call-out discourse of the modern era, it was justified.

Not because Collinsworth, 27, or Garrett are bad guys. Not because they are bad announcers, even – the two worked together during the USFL season and were just fine. But because here we are in 2022 saying we are going to do better, that the most qualified and best candidates will receive the most prestigious positions. Then the actions simply don’t match the rhetoric.

Collinsworth could be the next Jim Nantz, but let’s be honest: he’s getting this job five years after graduating from – shocker, Notre Dame University – because of his last name. Cris Collinsworth, a former NFL wide receiver and broadcaster for 32 years, has been the color analyst for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" since the 2009 season.

Notre Dame players take to the field prior to their game against Virginia at Scott Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021.
Notre Dame players take to the field prior to their game against Virginia at Scott Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021.

Cris Collinsworth's son did not have to struggle to enter this exclusive business that most people would (or at least say they would) trade their own jobs for.

When it comes to diversity, football broadcast booths fail to mirror the players they are describing and analyzing. That can usually be tied to the space being populated by former quarterbacks and fired coaches – and now, apparently, sons. Pair him with a coach who had three winning seasons in nine years under the sport's biggest microscope in Dallas, and the viewer has every right to question the credibility of what they are hearing.

Sports broadcasting has plenty of other examples that point to nepotism. Joe Buck, whose father Jack Buck was a legendary baseball broadcaster, was the same age as Jac Collinsworth when he called his first World Series. Kenny Albert, the son of Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert, began calling NFL games at age 26.

Three decades have passed and the decision-making process has hardly improved, evidently. Both Albert and Buck have ascended to the top of their craft, but were given their shots earlier than if their last names were, say, Smith and Jones.

That’s not to say Collinsworth is completely unqualified. But 18-year-olds usually get their foot in the door in this business by hustling at student radio stations or newspapers – not on NBC’s sideline production team.

Virtually no college-aged kids have the chance to travel to the Summer Olympics and be a social media correspondent, as Collinsworth did in Rio de Janeiro six years ago.

No one – unless you happen to have that all-important last name – spends three years reporting pregame features for "Sunday Countdown" at ESPN right out of school.

And again, none of this is on Jac Collinsworth. The adults in the room set him up for this because they’re banking on people like them to think this is all cute and fun and games. Does it make for good content and halftime show fodder? Sure. But the next generation of football consumer isn’t going to buy it.

Arguments have been made that Notre Dame doesn’t play its best games on NBC this season, so executives in Stamford, Connecticut, can make this type of decision. Does the Big Ten, entering business with the network after its current deal expires in 2023, want to hear that? The network is expected to have exclusivity in the evening window. Where does that leave Notre Dame, and therefore, the Collinsworth-Garrett pairing?

NBC had the right idea. Spice up one of the most iconic brands in college football by having a 20-something broadcaster with a smooth voice and an ex-NFL coach in the broadcast booth.

The execution left much to be desired.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBC's Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth ND pairing lacks credibility

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Dispute over athlete agreement has bobsled pilot without funding for four months

    Chris Spring is a four-time Olympian who's competed for Canada in bobsled for close to a decade. But for the past four months, he's received no federal funding due to a dispute over his athlete's agreement. "There are some provisions in the athlete agreement that I don't agree with. And so I don't want to sign an agreement that I don't agree with just to get paid," Spring said. Athletes are required to sign an agreement with their national sport organization (NSO) to receive federal funding. Eac

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Honey Badgers deny comeback by Shooting Stars to win 1st CEBL championship

    The top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers captured their first Canadian Elite Basketball League title with a 90-88 victory over the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ottawa. Hamilton had lost in the 2019 and '20 finals. The team's win this year didn't come easily, after nearly blowing a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first team to the target score of 90 points wins. But Scarborough