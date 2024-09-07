NBC's Dan Hicks delivered an exhilarating call of Northern Illinois' blocked field goal to beat Notre Dame

Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill kicks the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Northern Illinois came up with what will surely end up being one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 college football season on Saturday, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 16-14.

At no point were the Fighting Irish in control of the game, and they ended up playing from behind through much of it. But with a stunning 34-yard touchdown run from Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame took a 14-13 lead somewhat early still in the third quarter.

The Huskies later converted a fourth-quarter interception from Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard into a scoring drive with a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the game.

Notre Dame wasn't able to get as far up the field as it hoped and was forced to kick a very long 62-yard field goal. But Huskies defensive tackle Cade Haberman came up big with his second blocked field goal of the game, and this one secured Northern Illinois' first win against a top-10 opponent in program history.

While the Huskies delivered an exciting finish, NBC's Dan Hicks was on the call and delivered too:

"And it's blocked at the line up scrimmage! And the Huskies are celebrating the biggest upset in the school's history!"

