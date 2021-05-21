NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks to Head Communications for Warner Bros. TV Group

After 37 years at the company, Rebecca Marks is departing her post as NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of publicity and joining WarnerMedia as executive vice president of publicity and communications at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Marks, who will join WBTV Group on June 1, served in her most recent role at NBCU for the last 17 years. One of the most respected and long-serving PR executives in TV, Marks — known as a close advisor to “Saturday Night Live” chief Lorne Michaels — led NBCU’s communications, publicity, photography, talent relations and social media operations, and was responsible for NBC’s prime-time series, late night franchises, daytime programming, specials, syndication publicity strategy and live events. Marks also worked on NBC Entertainment’s corporate transitions and cable mergers, the growth of NBC.com and the NBC Page program. Since the restructuring at the start of the year, she has been leading publicity for specials, special projects and photography.

At WarnerMedia, Marks will now oversee WBTV Group’s consumer publicity, strategic business communications and awards campaigns related to original programming produced by the studio’s TV units. That oversight spans dramas and comedy series from WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted TV across all platforms and the group’s digital studio. She will also manage unscripted and alternative TV publicity, marketing and promotions for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media.

“Rebecca and I have either worked together or run in the same circles for over 20 years and, simply put, she is one of the best communications executives in our business. Period.” said Johanna Fuentes, WarnerMedia Studio and Networks Group’s head of global communications. “Her legacy at NBC speaks for itself, where she made an indelible impact over a brilliant three-decade run. We could not be more proud to have her leading our efforts for Warner Bros. Television. Channing and I are so thrilled to have her joining our team.”

Marks began her now 37-year tenure at NBC in 1984. She was named executive VP of NBCU’s TV publicity unit in 2004, and worked on the integration of NBC and Universal Studios, before overseeing publicity for all TV properties across NBCU’s broadcast and cable networks. During that time, Marks led publicity for myriad series, including ‘SNL,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Frasier,’ ‘ER,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘House,’ ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ and ‘Friday Night Lights.’

The 2012 reorganization saw her focusing on NBC, shepherding the Jay Leno-to-Jimmy Fallon transition at “The Tonight Show” as well as publicity for “The Voice” and other unscripted heavy hitters. On the scripted side, she has led publicity for “Parenthood,” Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise, “The Good Place,” “This Is Us,” as well as live events, specials, telethons and awards shows.

“Rebecca is an incredible communications executive and I’m delighted that she will be joining us to head up publicity for the Warner Bros. Television Group,” said Channing Dungey, chairman of WBTV Group. “Rebecca lives and breathes television and has a track record of creating campaigns that break through the clutter and create buzz in today’s hyper-competitive environment. She is smart, strategic and well-respected, and I can’t wait for her to jump in.”

