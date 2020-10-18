Kate McKinnon's Savannah Guthrie Goes In For The Kill At 'Trump' Town Hall On 'SNL'

Kate McKinnon played “surprise bad ass” NBC host Savannah Guthrie in “Saturday Night Live’s” redo of the president’s town hall to skewer Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Plenty of viewers were furious that “SNL’s” home network set up a town hall for Trump the same time Democratic rival Joe Biden was on ABC for his town hall.

“If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” assured McKinnon’s Guthrie.

First, she explained to Baldwin’s Trump: “I’d like to start by tearing you a new one.”

She grilled Baldwin on where he stood on a long list of wackadoodle and hate groups. “If your car breaks down, you call Triple K,” Baldwin explained. As for the Aryan Brotherhood, they’re “very pro family,” he added.

He claimed he knew absolutely nothing about conspiracy-peddling QAnon — except that it’s the “group that thinks that Democrats are a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles” and believes “I’m their messiah.”

Baldwin’s Trump added: “All I do know is that they’re against pedophilia. I agree with that. If anyone is against pedophiles it’s me, the man who was close personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on Earth. Rest in power, Jeffrey (Epstein).”

Maya Rudolph popped up as Sen. Kamala Harris to wonder what the hell was up with the “spooky-ass Jordan Peele nonsense” of the nodding woman behind Trump. Ego Nwodim, who played real life Trump supporter Mayra Joli, flashed a sign reading: “Call Me, Fox News!”

Biden, played by Jim Carrey, meanwhile, was lost in the ozone at his own town hall at ABC with Mikey Day’s George Stephanopoulos. He was launched on a lazy, folksy ramble in which he talked to God, who told him he could save the world if he put on a Mister Rogers sweater.

In a wrap up, Baldwin asked America if they are better off than they were four years ago. When a graphic of the U.S. map shouted loudly: “No,” he answered: “All right, then just try and take me alive.”

Check out the clip up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.